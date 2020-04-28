Cameo partners with Tequila Don Julio on 'It's Cinco Somewhere,' a virtual Cinco de Mayo program in celebration of the bar and restaurant community.

To enter, fans can head to DonJulio.Cameo.com to donate to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation for the chance to win their very own virtual celebration co-hosted by a bartender and notable celebrity duo of their choosing, or a custom " salud " celebrity video shout-out. Participants include the likes of James Harden, Erin Andrews, and Julianne Hough, to name a few, and they'll each be joined by a bartender, because Cinco de Mayo wouldn't be the same without our friends behind the bar!

"People need joy, humor and connectivity now more than ever. Tequila Don Julio's It's Cinco Somewhere campaign nails it while also raising desperately needed funds for a community that has been hit exceptionally hard," said Cameo COO Arthur Leopold. "Being able to support this campaign enables us to contribute to a good cause as well as reward participants with the thrill of connecting with incredible celebrities in exchange for their generosity."

"Based on the values of our founder Don Julio González, Tequila Don Julio is a brand rooted in devotion and commitment to those who we call family," shares Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "The bartenders and restaurant workers have continuously served, supported and celebrated Tequila Don Julio, and now more than ever we want to show our appreciation as they face uncertain times."

The bartenders co-hosting these happy hours are also bringing their happiness and hope to an inspirational Cinco anthem video created by Tequila Don Julio that honors bartenders and restaurant workers as they sing Mexico's iconic "Cielito Lindo" while preparing for Cinco de Mayo. A message of solidarity and support, the video will be posted on Tequila Don Julio's Instagram to help raise additional funds and awareness for the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation. While Tequila Don Julio has already committed $200,000 to the charity for relief efforts to-date, DIAGEO's #TipsFromHome social program also allows followers to tag friends in the comments using #TipsFromHome and #DiageoDonation to generate an additional $1 donation per tag up to $50,000. Together let's make this the most charitable Cinco de Mayo ever!

Cameo is the first platform that allows fans to request personalized video messages from their favorite talent. Cameo's mission is to provide the most personal and authentic moments between fans and the most exciting personalities in entertainment. In just over 3 years, the company has built a roster of 30,000+ celebrities and fulfilled more than 800,000 personalized video requests a.k.a. magical moments, ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals, gender reveals, and beyond. For more information, visit www.cameo.com.

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio REAL. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation is an advocacy and action nonprofit created by and for restaurant workers. RWCF was founded in 2018 to advocate for – and raise funds for other nonprofits working toward – gender equity, racial justice, fair wages, and healthy work environments in the restaurant industry. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, RWCF's additional focus is on supporting workers in crisis and small business owners with the Restaurant Workers COVID19 Crisis Relief Fund.

RWCF is America's first nonprofit using the community foundation model to support people in a particular labor segment. We are a community dedicated to making the restaurant industry more hospitable to everyone. In our normal model (prior to the establishment of the crisis relief fund) one third of the funds we raise goes to our own community-building and advocacy efforts, one third to grantmaking to other nonprofits (ones that provide career training, advocate for fair wage policies and worker rights, or provide services for restaurant workers related to gender and racial equity, and mental health and substance abuse) and one third is allocated to an impact investing fund, with which we aim to positively affect worker rights in the industry.

