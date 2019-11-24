Camera Lens Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early Canon, Nikon, Sigma & Tamron Camera Lens Deals by Consumer Walk
Early Black Friday camera lens deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on Tamron, Sigma, Canon & Nikon DSLR camera lenses
Nov 24, 2019, 07:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Nikon, Tamron, Sigma & Canon camera lens Black Friday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Consumer Walk track Lenses prices and have rounded up the best early telephoto zoom, wide angle & standard camera lens deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best camera lens deals:
- Save up to 57% on a wide range of Canon, Nikon, Sigma & Tamron lenses at Amazon - featuring low prices on telephoto, wide-angle, ultra wide-angle & fisheye lenses for DSLR cameras
- Save up to $400 on Canon EF, telephoto zoom, wide angle & standard camera lenses at Amazon - including deals on top-rated Canon 10mm, 24mm, 50mm, 70mm zoom lenses and more
- Save up to $600 on DSLR camera lenses at Walmart
- Save up to $200 on Nikon AF DSLR camera lenses at Amazon - with various features such as Auto Focus, Vibration Reduction, Image Stabilization & the exclusive Nikon Silent Wave Motor
- Save up to $230 on a wide range of Sigma camera lenses - check the latest prices on top-rated 16mm, 35mm, 18-35mm, 100-400mm & more Sigma camera lenses at Amazon
- Save up to $100 on Tamron lenses for Nikon, Canon & Sony cameras - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Tamron lenses on sale at Amazon
- Save on Canon DSLR camera lenses, kits & accessories - at Canon.com
- Save on select camera & photography lenses - at B&H Photo Video
Black Friday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Most modern DSLR cameras from top brands such as Nikon and Canon can be used with different varieties of lenses to allow photographers greater creative control and flexibility. Wide angle, telephoto, fisheye, and macro lenses are among the most common types employed by professionals, and their modular designs allow lenses from other companies such as Tamron and Sigma to work with cameras from any brand.
What are the best stores for Black Friday sales? Walmart and Amazon run the two largest and best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events each year.
Over the period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday last year, Amazon.com customers ordered over 180 million items in total. Amazon's decision to offer free shipping to purchases made over the holiday sales season last year was most likely a significant factor to the retailer's impressive performance during the period.
Walmart posted strong figures during the holiday season, utilizing its thousands of brick-and-mortar stores to offer convenient click and collect purchases to nearly 132 million online visitors.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Consumer Walk
Share this article