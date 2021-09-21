CameraMatics Refocuses on US Market

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CameraMatics, the Ireland-based leading IoT fleet and vehicle safety technology specialist, has reengaged in the US market, hiring key industry veterans across the United States. The company just launched a new website specifically designed for decision-makers of American trucking fleets and business-vehicle operators to help them improve safety, efficiency, and compliance.

CameraMatics has grown steadily since its launch in 2016, and now boasts over 1,000 customers globally, including some of the sector's leading mid-to-large-sized fleet operators. The company's solutions are currently operating live in tens of thousands of vehicles worldwide. CameraMatics has seen an impressive 300% growth in its customer subscription base since January 2020.

In January, 2021, CameraMatics successfully closed a Series A funding round. The funds are being used to support expansion of the US branch of the business where a rapidly expanding team is being built covering sales, customer success and technical services specific to the US market. CameraMatics is also using the recent investment to drive forward the recent entry into the mainland European and Middle Eastern markets and expects to create more than 50 jobs over the next two to three years in the UK and Ireland.

"CameraMatics has cemented its position as a market-leader in Ireland and the UK, and we're excited to bring our technology and continue our mission to drive new standards in vehicle and driver safety across the US and the world," said CameraMatics Co-founder and Director, Simon Murray. "Launching our dedicated US website and strengthening our presence in this market is an important milestone for the business. We're extremely excited about the response we received in the US around our solution and look forward to helping all our customers drive new safety standards across their fleet operations and keeping drivers and other road users safe and protected in North America. The future looks very bright."

The CameraMatics SaaS solution is a modular and highly configurable software platform based on connected camera technology, vision systems, AI, machine learning and telematics, combined with fleet safety modules. It is a complete solution, helping fleet operators to drive new safety standards across their fleet and drivers. By reducing accidents, improving operational efficiencies, and managing compliance, CameraMatics gives complete visibility and peace of mind for today's challenges in fleet operations.

To manage overall fleet management, safety, driver behavior, and compliance, many fleet operators use multiple systems, but those systems are generally not built to work together. CameraMatics is in-house developed and designed as a comprehensive, one-stop-shop, intelligent solution that helps address the challenges fleet operators face, and is ideal for all kinds of fleet types, sizes, and industry sectors.

"Operating commercial vehicles has become a risky business," said Michael Menolascino, Head of Sales, US. "Whether operating a large fleet or a handful of light trucks, fleet operators are responsible for the safety and security of vehicle assets and drivers, in addition to ensuring compliance, controlling costs, and operating as efficiently as possible. With insurance premiums soaring and nuclear and large-scale court verdicts increasing, US fleets need an intelligent, easy-to-use solution like CameraMatics. I'm excited to bring our cutting-edge technology to US customers."

CameraMatics is a member of the American Trucking Associations, Virginia Manufacturers Association, and the Virginia Trucking Association.

Notes to Editors - CameraMatics was established in Ireland in 2016 by fleet experts Mervyn O'Callaghan and Simon Murray who identified a gap in the data and solutions used by fleet managers, vehicle manufacturers and insurance companies, leaving them open to a variety of risks.

CameraMatics is complete technology for Fleet and Driver Risk Management and is a Full Stack IoT Company. The software platform is modular based on Connected Camera Technology, Vision Systems, AI, Machine Learning and Telematics, combined with Fleet Safety modules that help fleet operators to drive new safety standards across their fleet and drivers. By reducing accidents, improving operational efficiencies, managing compliance, it gives complete visibility and peace of mind for today's challenges in fleet operations. CameraMatics is based in Dublin and Waterford (Ireland), London (UK), Richmond VA (USA) and has recently made an entry into the markets in mainland Europe and the Middle East.

