Cameratta, Lennar And Pulte Homes Announce November 3 Grand Opening Of The Place At Corkscrew Amenity Center And Clubhouse

"The Place at Corkscrew exemplifies thoughtful community planning and design and we look forward to giving the public the opportunity to experience the community's unique lifestyle firsthand," said Nick Cameratta, CEO of Cameratta Companies. "The community is anchored by a 21-acre amenity center and clubhouse that provides all the makings of a five-star resort."

The amenity center and clubhouse is accessed by two main entrances, each with a gatehouse and 24-hour guard attendant. The facility boasts a long list of features and activities including an approximately 11,310-square-foot resort style pool and 636-square-foot spa. The pool features a 100-foot waterslide and splash pad/interactive water feature and an approximately 50,000-square-foot pool deck that offers a beach with cabanas, fire pits, shuffle board and more.

The 12,500 square-foot clubhouse features a two-story fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and aerobics studio, two massage therapy rooms, a café and marketplace and a Kids Club complete with children's books and activities. Sports fans will enjoy the community's beach volleyball court, a half basketball court with adjustable hoop, a tennis pro shop and tennis, pickleball and bocce courts. The amenity center also offers a fenced playground with swings, slides, shade structures and two 33-foot Sky Run Zip Tracks to create an inclusive play experience.

For dog lovers, the community features a 4,000-square-foot, fully enclosed dog park with benches, a water station and an unleashing area. In addition, the amenity center offers a picnic pavilion with multi-purpose grass field for outdoor sporting events and a custom built community trolley to offer convenient transportation between activities.

Phase III amenities are slated for completion in mid-2019, adding a restaurant, Bourbon Bar and multi-functional room. The Bourbon Bar has been designed as an original bourbon-themed bar that will offer great classic bourbon cocktails, a variety of martini's and an assortment of wine. The Bourbon Bar will be a perfect nighttime venue where adults can gather with friends for an enjoyable night.

About Cameratta Companies

Cameratta Companies, LLC is a full-service, leading real estate development company and a pioneer in the real estate industry known to work with the most successful builders in the industry. With more than 40 years of experience, the Cameratta organization has successfully developed thousands of acres of raw land into masterfully designed communities including single-family and multi-family residential communities, high-rise condos and golf course communities. High Point Place in Fort Myers and Corkscrew Shores and The Preserve at Corkscrew in Estero are just a few of the award-winning projects by Cameratta Companies. For more information about Cameratta Companies, visit www.cameratta.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination or innovative Life Tested® Home Designs with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to details. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.

