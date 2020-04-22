Cameron LNG Begins Final Commissioning Stage Of Train 3

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra LNG, a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), today announced that Cameron LNG has entered the final commissioning stage for the Phase 1, three-train liquefaction-export project in Hackberry, La., as it began introducing pipeline feed gas flow to the third and last liquefaction train.

"Cameron LNG is a huge success story and a great tribute to what this organization and its people are capable of," said Lisa Glatch, chief operating officer of Sempra LNG and board chair for Cameron LNG. "We are proud of Sempra LNG's development of this project as well as Cameron LNG's employees and contractors who have built and are operating this facility. With a commitment to health and safety first, the commissioning and startup of Train 3 will help meet demand from global markets for cleaner and more secure energy sources."

Approximately 88 million hours have been worked without a lost-time incident and 58 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes have been shipped from the facility.

Following authorization received from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allowing the introduction of pipeline feed gas, Cameron LNG began ramping up the feed gas deliveries to the third train as it completes the commissioning process. Commercial operation of Train 3 remains on track to begin in the third quarter of 2020.

Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG export project includes three liquefaction trains that will enable the export of approximately 12 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total S.A., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK). Sempra Energy indirectly owns 50.2% of Cameron LNG.

Sempra Energy's share of full-year run-rate earnings from the Phase 1 project is anticipated to be between $400 million and $450 million annually starting in 2021 when all three trains are in commercial operations under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements.

Sempra LNG is also developing four other LNG export projects in North America, including Cameron LNG Phase 2, Port Arthur LNG in Texas, and Energía Costa Azul LNG Phase 1 and Phase 2 in Mexico, with the goal of developing infrastructure capable of producing 45 Mtpa of LNG to export to world markets, which would make Sempra Energy one of North America's largest developers of LNG-export facilities.

The successful development and ultimate construction of Sempra Energy's LNG export projects are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and there can be no assurance that any of these projects will be completed.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets reported in 2019, the San Diego based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers worldwide. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, and sustainability, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

