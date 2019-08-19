Cameron LNG Train 1 Begins Commercial Operation

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) today announced the beginning of commercial operation with Train 1 by joint owners Sempra LNG, LLC, Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment, LLC., following its substantial completion.

"This is a significant milestone for the Cameron LNG project," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "Congratulations to the McDermott project team whose steadfast commitment to outstanding project quality has been going strong since its award in 2014."

McDermott and its joint venture member on the project, Chiyoda, have been providing the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning for the project since it began. The project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export capacity of more than 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally-integrated resources include approximately 32,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Scott Lamb

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 832 513 1068

Scott.Lamb@McDermott.com

Global Media Relations

Gentry Brann

Senior Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Administration

+1 281 870 5269

Gentry.Brann@McDermott.com

Local Area Media Relations

Kristi Krupala

Manager, North, Central and South America (NCSA) Area Communications & Marketing

+1 281 870 5447

Kkrupala2@mcdermott.com

SOURCE McDermott International, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mcdermott.com

