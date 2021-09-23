Camfil Air Purifier - City M Video Explaining Lifetime Costs of Air Purifiers - Does Your Air Purifier Stack Up?

Air purifiers have become a hot ticket item due to the role of proper air filtration and ventilation in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infections. However, many of the products that have appeared in response to this demand don't use actual HEPA filters, much less deliver the circulation necessary to protect you from airborne COVID-19 infected particles.

While actual HEPA filters should capture 99.995% of particles of the most penetrating particle size (MPPS) and be individually factory tested and certified, the term HEPA is largely unregulated, leading many manufacturers to falsely claim to use 'true' HEPA filters in their air cleaners or air purifiers.

Furthermore, lower-cost units can turn out to be significantly more expensive in the long run compared to their seemingly pricier counterparts.

Air Purifier Video: Camfil USA City M Air Purifier Comparison Benefits

In a new video, Camfil USA air purifier experts explains the factors beyond the initial purchase price that should be considered when choosing which air purifier unit to use, such as:

The unit's operational efficiencies.

The certified particle capture efficiency of the HEPA air filters used in the unit.

The filter lifetime and frequency of replacement.

The air changes per hour (ACH) that the unit delivers.

The unit's energy consumption.



Watch the full video City M Air Purifier Comparison Benefits for more information on choosing the right air cleaner to protect your lungs and reduce operational costs.

