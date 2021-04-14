Camino Financial Partners With Lendio to Provide Small Business Capital to Underserved Communities

"Our new partnership aims to ensure more Black and Latinx owners' capital needs are met." Tweet this

"Not only are Main Street businesses the backbone of the economy, they also play a crucial role in enriching our communities and our lives. At Lendio, we are passionate about helping these businesses thrive, and we do so by connecting them with the right lender to meet their needs," said Brock Blake CEO and co-founder of Lendio. "Lendio is thrilled to be partnering with Camino Financial to open up funding opportunities to more business owners across the U.S. Lendio and Camino are aligned in our mission to make access to capital more inclusive, particularly for very small businesses and for women- and minority-owned businesses."

To learn more about how this partnership is a step towards saving the American dream one small business at a time , listen to the latest podcast episode of Fundamental Fairness .

About Camino Financial

Camino Financial is a mission-driven fintech lender, headquartered in Los Angeles and operates another office in Mexico City. Camino Financial also provides small business owners with free access to business resources on its blog .

About Lendio



Lendio is the nation's leading small business loan marketplace. With its diverse network of lenders, Lendio enables small business owners to apply for multiple loan products with a single application.



SOURCE Camino Financial, Inc.

Related Links

www.caminofinancial.com

