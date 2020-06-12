Camino Real Hotels will return to the "new normal" with anti-Covid protocol: Olegario Vázquez Aldir

MEXICO CITY, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the crisis that resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses, public spaces and entertainment centers were forced to close their doors as part of public security measures.

Olegario Vázquez Aldir, CEO of Grupo Empresarial Angeles, reported that one of the sectors that has been most affected by this global health crisis is tourism.

"Hotels, restaurants and airlines, among other subsectors, are experiencing one of the most important and difficult events in modern history, and although there have been considerable monetary losses, other companies have successfully endured this wave and have figured out how to stay afloat," Vázquez Aldir stressed.

Olegario Vázquez declared that following the required sanitation measures will be vital to fulfill the sector's new needs. He announced that Camino Real Hotels, which are owned by Grupo Real Turismo, part of Grupo Empresarial Angeles, will reopen completely renovated, remodeled and disinfected, and will offer health guarantees to its guests by fully sanitizing all of its hotels.

"Keeping a safe distance and implementing extreme hygiene and cleaning measures are two very important rules for a successful comeback. Prior to its reopening, Camino Real will be aligned to all of the hygienic sanitary requirements from the Ministry of Tourism to maintain the good health of its occupants," Olegario announced.

Camino Real Hotels are getting prepared to estimate the maximum number of guests possible. This would increase according to the evolution of the "traffic light" risk system of the epidemiologic transition. For example: red would be for 25% occupation, orange for 50% occupation and yellow for 75% occupation.

Some areas with high risk of concentration, that include front desks, elevators and other amenities, will have strict protocols when it comes to maximum capacity. Remote controllers, light switches, thermostat control boards and door handles will be disinfected at all times. We will also encourage our guests to use services such as online payments and room service.

"These are only some of the measures that Camino Real Hotels will be taking as a course of action. We are also looking into creating and organizing a health and protection committee which will aid us in the process of developing new strategies and making relevant decisions when needed. Furthermore, all employees will be subject to thorough protocols of safety and sanitization," Vázquez Aldir said.

SOURCE Olegario Vázquez Aldir