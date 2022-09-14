CAMO DELIVERS 60 FPS AND ANTI-WOBBLE FOR SMOOTHER, HIGH-QUALITY VIDEO FOR STREAMERS & CONTENT CREATORS

Camo, the pioneering "iPhone as a webcam" App, Provides Even More Video Controls For Pro Streaming, Zoom and Video Recording

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reincubate , makers of Camo, have announced today the release of Camo Studio 1.8 with support for 60 fps video and adjustable frame rate controls, along with "Smart Zoom", video stabilisation, and new and improved colour and brightness adjustments.

60 fps is invaluable for streamers looking to use OBS and Twitch to immerse their audience in their content. Matching camera frame rate with gameplay or other content allows users to keep up with the action, creating a more cohesive video. 60 fps is the gold standard in film and videography, allowing content creators to record and edit pro video when uploading to platforms such as YouTube.

Camo Studio 1.8 for iOS, macOS & Windows grows users' video superpowers with:

Lossless Zoom: the new "Smart Zoom" feature uses dynamic resolution adjustments and intelligent image cropping to provide the highest quality video possible. Camo now makes use of the iPhone's 4K capabilities to do this, allowing cropped videos to remain at true 1080p, avoiding the drop in quality typically associated with digital zoom.

the new "Smart Zoom" feature uses dynamic resolution adjustments and intelligent image cropping to provide the highest quality video possible. Camo now makes use of the iPhone's capabilities to do this, allowing cropped videos to remain at true 1080p, avoiding the drop in quality typically associated with digital zoom. Wobble-Free: the new video stabilisation feature minimises the effect of vibrations and other disturbances on the image, great for desk mounted devices, wobbly mounts, or heavy-handed typists.

the new video stabilisation feature minimises the effect of vibrations and other disturbances on the image, great for desk mounted devices, wobbly mounts, or heavy-handed typists. Better Colour and Brightness: enhanced functionality for brightness and a new vibrancy control provides for punchier video, which is simpler to adjust. Camo's controls have been designed to create a better image for the Camo use-case: focusing on adjustments that make people look better, rather than abstract objects.

enhanced functionality for brightness and a new vibrancy control provides for punchier video, which is simpler to adjust. Camo's controls have been designed to create a better image for the Camo use-case: focusing on adjustments that make people look better, rather than abstract objects. Virtual Rotation: Video can now be rotated between landscape and portrait within Camo. There's no need to manually twist or remount the camera to switch between landscape video and production of TikToks, Instagram reels or YouTube Shorts. Switching to landscape orientation allows the user to join calls in standard orientation, even if their phone mount is portrait only. Virtual rotation makes use of the "Smart Zoom" feature to keep video quality crisp.

"Camo 1.8 is one of our biggest updates yet, introducing more market-first features that 'just work' without user hassle. Videos created and streamed from Camo will now look better, have greater stability, and work more intuitively with other platforms than ever before. I'm always thrilled to see what users do with our product, and I can't wait to see how these new features make pro-quality video even more accessible. Personally, I'm most excited about the combination of Camo's creative overlays and cinematic frame rates. It's going to allow users to create pro-video quickly and easily from one platform, which prior to this would have been pretty complex to do." says Aidan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Reincubate.

With 60 fps and "Smart Zoom", Camo gives streamers the ultimate tool to boost the quality of their work, whether it be on-stream or in recordings. Camo goes far beyond Apple's unreleased Continuity Camera, with support for iPad, Windows, Android, overlays, lens selection, granular image control, AR effects, enterprise support, greater iOS & iPhone compatibility, a powerful SDK, and a host of other features .

The new features are available today in Camo 1.8 for iOS, macOS, and Windows. Camo is available at camoapp.com , the App Store and the Play Store.

About Reincubate

Founded in 2008, Reincubate makes Camo, the app that gives you video superpowers. By using the amazing cameras in cell phones, Camo provides video quality far in excess of any webcam or entry-level DSLR at a lower cost, with better software, and less hassle. Camo has been App of the Day in 168 countries in the App Store, and featured in both the WSJ and NYT Wirecutter. Reincubate is based in London, UK, with a distributed team around the world. For more information, visit reincubate.com .

