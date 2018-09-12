Camp Bow Wow Launches Proprietary Industry Leading Software: Data Dawg 2.0

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow®, the $100+ million dollar leading and largest doggy day care and boarding franchise, launched its cutting-edge proprietary Data Dawg 2.0 software, the central application for franchise owners to manage operations. As a leader in the pet care industry, which is estimated to reach more than $72 billion in 2018 according to the American Pet Product Association, Camp Bow Wow overhauled its software to meet the growing needs of its rapidly expanding business. Data Dawg 2.0 is designed to replace legacy software and scale with the growth of the company.

Data Dawg 2.0's responsive platform is built to further ease day-to-day business management for franchise owners. The software is the central database for each Camp's customers, helping the owner to better understand its clientele, revenue streams and ways to maximize profitability. Further, the upgrade benefits the entire Camp Bow Wow system. For customers, it allows quicker check-in and out times and provides the corporate team with easily accessible data analytics in order to provide actionable data insights that benefit the franchise owners.

"Data Dawg 2.0 is uniquely tailored to Camp Bow Wow's business strategy and franchise owner needs, which is what makes it so powerful," said Steve Ricard, Vice President of Technology at Camp Bow Wow. "By building our software through Google's leading-edge angular framework, everything is new from the ground up and ensures the software can keep up with the company's growth for many years to come."

The project was a large undertaking, enacted by a small but dedicated in-house team that kept Camp Bow Wow's goals and requirements at the forefront of all phases of development. While the technology group spearheaded the project, the team strategized with all corporate departments as well as the franchise community to ensure the roadmap delivered on all priorities, making the new platform a company-wide effort.

"Through Data Dawg 2.0, we are able to provide franchise owners with industry leading technology," said Cail Morrison, President of Camp Bow Wow. "This update is an investment in Camp Bow Wow's future as it will allow the company to remain at the forefront and to continue leading the industry through ongoing innovation."

In addition to Camp Bow Wow's Data Dawg upgrade, the brand is further investing in its technology through a full website redesign, launching later this month. The company's current technology upgrades are a testament to the brand's position as a leading player in the doggy day care and boarding sector. Recognized for the third consecutive year as #1 in the Pet Care category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and forecasting to reach more than 300 units in the next four years, Camp Bow Wow continuously proves itself to be the brand to watch within the industry.

For more information about Camp Bow Wow, to find a location near you, or to become a franchise owner, please visit campbowwow.com.

About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 17 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 180 franchises in 40 states and Canada. The company is a $100+ million dollar brand, with 150+ open locations and more than 50 in the process of opening across North America. For the third consecutive year, the company is ranked #1 in the pet care category in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 list and named in Entrepreneur's 2017 and 2018 Best of the Best List. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers in-home pet care, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. Since September 2017, VCA, Inc. and subsequently Camp Bow Wow are wholly owned subsidiaries of Mars, Incorporated.

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow

Related Links

http://www.campbowwow.com

