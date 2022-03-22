CAMP BOW WOW® RELEASES TOP 10 DOG NAMES FOR 2022

Luna claims the No. 1 spot this year, just barely edging out Bella, which comes in second after the two names were neck and neck for much of the year before Luna pulled decisively ahead. Rounding out the Top 10, in order, are Charlie, Cooper, Lucy, Max, Daisy, Bailey, Milo and Sadie. Milo debuted on the 2022 list, knocking Buddy out of the Top 10.

Camp Bow Wow has had an estimated 40 million dog visits since opening the first Camp in 2000, and it has seen trends change over the years. But what's in a name? According to Camp Bow Wow's Animal Health and Behavioral Expert Erin Askeland, MSc, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, a dog's name can have a significant effect on their life.

"Your dog's name will be used for training purposes, so it's important to choose carefully," said Askeland. "Short, two-syllable names are helpful for getting your dog's attention, while names that sound like commonly used words or cues could confuse your pup. For example, 'Shay' is cute, but it may sound like 'stay' to a dog."

She also says names that end in vowels help dogs distinguish their own name from others because vowels change vocal tone — something dogs are highly attuned to with their acute hearing ability. Names ending with harder sounds, like Breck, can also be easier for a dog to distinguish from other words.

Americans adopted nearly a million dogs in 2021, according to recent pet adoption statistics compiled by Chewy. Shelter dogs often have a name already, but Askeland says it's OK to change it. She advises new pet parents to pick something they like and stick with it. "Be sure to give lots of love and positive reinforcement when using the new name, and your pup will adjust just fine."

No matter the dog's name, a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day is treating a pup to a fun day at Camp for socialization, exercise and enrichment.

About Camp Bow Wow

Westminster, Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow is North America's largest pet care franchise, with 200 locations in 42 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment, and pricing is all-inclusive. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company also offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, since 2017, has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 10 consecutive years.

