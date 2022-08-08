Camp Cajon Paves the Way for Camp Sunrise and Camp Sunset - High Quality Before and After School Care, Enrichment, and Academic Support for Cajon Valley Students

EL CAJON, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of its 3rd annual Camp Cajon, Cajon Valley Union School District will introduce Camp Sunrise and Camp Sunset into the regular school year. As children return to school for the 2022-2023 school year the district is proud to offer expanded before and after school student learning opportunities at every school site.

Camp Sunrise, available from 6:30 am until the start of school, will offer a quiet start to the morning including student care, enrichment, and assistance with school work prior to school beginning.

2022 Camp Cajon Highlights Camp Cajon

Camp Sunset, available after school until 6:00 pm, will offer enrichment, recreation, care, snacks, and academic support as they end their day.

Camp Sunrise and Sunset Expanded Learning Opportunities will be provided to all families in the Cajon Valley Union School District at no cost. For more information, please visit www.cajonvalley.net/campcajon

The Cajon Valley Union School District drew national attention when it reopened schools for just 3 weeks into the pandemic for Emergency Childcare for Essential Workers in April 2020 , and became the first public school district in the country to open at scale.

In June of 2020, building on the success of this program, Cajon Valley Union School District trustees used federal CARES Act funds to reopen all 27 schools for the community and created Camp Cajon, an optional Summer Enrichment Program available at no cost to all Cajon Valley students. This was in direct response to feedback from families that parents needed to work and that students were struggling amidst the shelter-in-place orders. Under the care and nurturing of their teachers and school employees who know them so well, students participated in small groups, personalized instruction, hands-on science activities, arts, organized sports, swimming and field trips.

The district also partnered with Beable , a literacy and career development platform, to organize a summer reading challenge with weekly prizes for students showing the most growth.

On average Cajon Valley students experienced Extraordinary Outcomes: 5X Expected Lexile Gains and Increased Levels of Hope and Engagement. These growth measures remained consistent throughout the 2020-2022 school years where all Cajon Valley schools consistently remained open for their kids.

Camp Cajon 2021 and 2022 statistics:

*250% increase in participation

*64 Programs to choose from including swimming, paddle boarding, surfing, art, theater, music, team sports, hands-on science, robotics, and more.

*6:30 am - 6:00 pm Expanded care hours to accommodate working families.

400+ Field Trips all over San Diego County

15 community partners lending hands.

About Cajon Valley Union School District:

Named a 2019 Top Workplace in San Diego, Cajon Valley Union School District focuses on the positivity of each student's unique strengths, interests, and values. Recently showcased during the National Safe School Reopening Summit, Cajon Valley has garnered national recognition as a leader in educational excellence and innovation. Serving over 60 square miles of San Diego's East County, Cajon Valley Union School District offers personalized education, with programs that develop students into happy kids, healthy relationships, on a path to gainful employment, making El Cajon the best place to live, work, play and raise a family. Visit our website at www.cajonvalley.net.

