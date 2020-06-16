Camp Corral Announces New Virtual Summer Programming for 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Corral is rolling out a new lineup of virtual summer programs and activities for this year. Camp Corral works to provide free summer camp experiences to the children of wounded, ill, injured and fallen service members and veterans. In May, the organization announced the cancellation of their overnight camp programs for 2020 due to COVID-19.

Prior to the pandemic, Camp Corral had 22 week-long summer camp sessions planned at a network of partner camps across the country. The organization had processed more than 4,000 applications from children ages of 8-15 hoping to benefit from the one-of-a-kind camp experience designed for the specific needs of military families.

"We are dedicated to transforming the lives of the children of wounded veterans," reports Lori Noonan, Chief Development Officer. "We want to ensure they are safely getting the support they need, and as a result, Camp Corral has designed a new calendar of programming to help military children strengthen key outcomes they usually develop during camp."

Four virtual programs will be offered to all military children, with priority given to those with a parent or guardian who is wounded, ill, injured, or fallen. Each program will focus on one or more of Camp Corral's impact areas, including the development of coping skills, increased self-confidence and the cultivation of vital peer-group connections.

These new sessions include:

An Art Program -- providing art kits and live-streamed music, painting and other arts-focused educational sessions to nurture the creativity in every young artist.

Virtual Connection Sessions -- bringing together military children to relate with one another to develop better coping skills and other stress-relieving tools.

Virtual Camp Sessions -- helping campers grow in confidence and gain respite from the daily pressures of the pandemic through the online camp experience.

Pen Pals Program -- helping children make new connections through letter writing.

All of Camp Corral's programs are provided at no cost to military families thanks to donors, especially major sponsors – Golden Corral and DAV (Disabled American Veterans), which provide the support to ensure programs are fully subsidized. Many military and veteran families report that Camp Corral is the only resource specifically designed for their children, especially those living with a wounded warrior.

To stay informed with what Camp Corral is doing during the pandemic and to learn more about these upcoming programs and how you can support programs for military kids, please visit www.campcorral.org

About Camp Corral

Camp Corral is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of the children of wounded, ill, injured and fallen through summer camp and other programs. Camp Corral has grown to 22 camp sessions in 19 states and has served more than 24,000 children. Although any child ages 8 to 15 from a military family is eligible, registration priority is given to children of wounded, disabled or fallen military service members.

Press contact: Lori Noonan, [email protected], 404-934-4343

