Camp David Announces Partnership With CFDA and 20,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion Plans

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp David is pleased to announce its continued partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America in collaboration with Industry City. The winners of the CFDA's Elaine Gold Launchpad award will receive a beautifully appointed office in Industry City and studio space at Camp David. For more information on the CFDA partnership with Camp David, please visit their website: CFDA.

Camp David has completed plans for their expansion in Industry City. Adding 20,000 square feet to the communal office space, and opening the doors for 240 additional members to join, the 4th Floor will provide greater flexibility, reflecting Camp David's continued commitment to hospitality and providing beautiful surroundings in the workplace.

About Camp David

Camp David offers a calming respite from Manhattan and a better way to work. For members of its community, Camp David provides a place for elevated dialogue, observation, research, production and innovation. Inside the walls of Industry City, and as a home to world-class thinkers, the scope of work being done at Camp David spans the vocational spectrum, from fashion design to fine arts, activism to architecture, security services, virtual reality, and beyond.

Happening around Camp David

Camp David has become home to a writers residency for Brooklyn-based authors; select work will be published on the Camp David Community Page.

GranKriegel Associates Architects + Planners is designing the restoration of the conservatory at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum. The museum occupies the landmarked 5th Avenue mansion built for Andrew Carnegie. Gran Kriegel is a multi-disciplinary architectural firm specializing in projects in the public sphere.

Members of Camp David, the Sahadi's market crew, will open their second location this month, in Industry City's Building 4.

Vera Org recently joined the Camp David, working closely with government to build and improve justice systems that ensure fairness, promote safety, and strengthen communities.

Camp David members Piranha, are excited to share a new video project for YSL, https://vimeo.com/305585304.

About the CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association, founded in 1962, whose membership consists of more than 500 of America's foremost womens-wear, menswear, jewelry and accessory designers. The CFDA foundation, Inc. is a separate not-for-profit organization, which was created to raise funds for charity and industry activities. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the trade organization owns the Fashion Calendar and stages New York Fashion Week: Men's. www.cfda.com

About Industry City

Industry City is a 6 million-square-foot mixed-use complex comprised of 16 buildings spanning 35 acres on the waterfront in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The property's ownership – led by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co. – is transforming the complex, while cultivating a diverse tenant mix that fuses today's burgeoning innovation economy with traditional manufacturing and artisan craft. To date, the transformation has included over $400 million of infrastructure improvements, the addition of destination courtyards, experience-driven dining, retail and other amenities or event programming. This work is paving the way toward a vibrant and diverse community of forward-thinking companies that support good-paying jobs for workers across skill and experience levels. Since the new partnership was forged in August 2013, businesses based at Industry city have grown by an average of 100 jobs per month, increasing employment from 1,900 jobs in 2013 to 7,500 jobs today. www.industrycity.com

