Camp EDMO® In-Person Summer Camp Returns for 2021!

While the summer might still seem far off, EDMO , a national education nonprofit that cultivates curious, courageous, and kind humans, has been busy preparing to safely bring back its traditional on-site summer camps to the San Francisco Bay and Greater Sacramento areas for the Summer 2021 season. Registration for Camp EDMO On-site opens to the public on Friday, February 5, 2021 at edmo.org/summer-camps !

At Camp EDMO, kids engage in a variety of subjects such as science, coding, engineering, and the arts to access their curiosity. Every day, campers rotate between experiential projects based on their chosen theme, activities that get their bodies moving (stretching, silly dance moves, and games), and social emotional learning (SEL) exercises designed to help them build connections and develop critical life skills like empathy and problem solving. EDMO staff help campers collaborate on coding projects and growing friendships, practicing mindfulness and yoga poses, and building rocket ships and self-confidence — all with a healthy dose of silliness!

This summer, Camp EDMO On-site offers all the excitement kids love—but in smaller, safer, stable groups, to protect campers and staff, and comply with the strictest COVID-19 protocols. On-site camps will run in full day, weeklong sessions for grades Pre-K to 5 from June through August, at 30 locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Sacramento.

Some locations require a minimum number of weeks this summer. To ensure the safety of everyone in the EDMO community participating in its on-site or in-person programs, Camp EDMO will be following all local and state COVID-19 policies as they evolve. Full safety protocols are available here .

EDMO is also offering two exciting additional camp options this summer:

Camp EDMO Online

Kiddos don't have to be in person to rock The EDMO Vibe! Back again for the second summer for grades Pre-K to 8, activities include live experiential learning, physical activities that get campers up and moving, and community-building activities that strengthen social connections. (Single day drop in is also available for select programs!)

NEW! Camp [email protected]

Form a group of 4 to 8 kids, grades Pre-K to 5, and an EDMO counselor will bring the learning and fun to your backyard! Choose from 15+ themes and let EDMO deliver hands-on activities that engage kids' minds and bodies. Camps are full day, weeklong sessions. This may be the perfect option for families seeking a lower cost option, who can't secure a spot at the EDMO camp near them, or who feel uncomfortable with on-site gatherings.

Here is what makes Camp EDMO so special:

Curiosity Galore: 30 unique themes for kiddos to choose from in Summer 2021!

for kiddos to choose from in Summer 2021! Aftercare on Us: Stay at Camp EDMO On-site up to 2 extra hours with the same staff . It's safe, fun and FREE.

. It's safe, fun and FREE. Book with Confidence: Only 50% down is necessary to book your camper's spot. You'll get 100% credit if you cancel or change your plans up to 24 hours prior to camp.

You'll get your plans up to 24 hours prior to camp. Camp Now. Coach Later: One FREE private online tutoring or hobby EDMO Coach session is included with every week of camp enrolled in (a $50 value).

is included with every week of camp enrolled in (a value). Accredited by the American Camp Association (ACA) this accreditation ensures our programming and safety practices meet the most rigorous standards.

ensures our programming and safety practices meet the most rigorous standards. Honored by the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) with its 2020 Excellence in Summer Learning Award .

with its . Voted "Bay Area's Best Summer Camp" by Bay Area Parent readers 12 years running.

In addition, and in order to create more equitable access to its programs in 2021, EDMO is committing 5% of all revenue and 100% of donations to fund its updated Sliding Scale Financial Aid program. The new program is simple, instant and based on the honor system. Details are available at edmo.org/financial-aid .

"Ridiculous skits. Dress-up days. Pies in the (counselor's) face. Whether your kids are attending Camp EDMO in-person or online this summer, we invite them to bring their whole selves for hands-on learning, social connections, and fun!," said Eduardo Caballero, EDMO Executive Director and Co-Founder.

Visit EDMO's vibrant, new, user-friendly and easy to navigate website to select the ideal camp option for your kids at edmo.org/summer camps . And, learn more about EDMO's other new programs where we bring all the learning and fun of EDMO's in-person programs to your home - [email protected] and [email protected] . Sign up early to ensure your spot as camps are filling up fast!

About EDMOⓇ:

Founded in 2004, EDMO® is a 501(c)(3) national education nonprofit offering summer camps, online classes, tutoring, and interactive learning programs. EDMO's mission is to make equitable, high-quality Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math (STEAM) and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) programs accessible to all communities in order to cultivate curious, courageous and kind humans everywhere. EDMO believes that ALL children should have access to its programs to prepare them to be the innovators, educators, researchers and leaders of tomorrow, regardless of their family's ability to pay. EDMO is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and serves children nationwide. Visit us at edmo.org or follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

