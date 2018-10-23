Camp Fire Evacuees: U-Haul Extends 30 Days of Free Self-Storage in Red Bluff

"Most of the City of Paradise is gone, and it's pretty much chaos coming out of there," noted Chris Watson, U-Haul Company of Northwest California president. "A lot of families have lost their homes. Thousands more have been evacuated. I have four Team Members who live up there who aren't sure if they've lost their homes. It's devastating.

"As a good corporate citizen and caring neighbor, we want to help however we can in times of need."

Families seeking additional information about the disaster relief assistance or needing to arrange for 30 days free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bluff

2950 Main St.

Red Bluff, CA 96080

(530) 366-3143

U-Haul is unable to extend its disaster relief program at its Chico facility since it is in the evacuation zone. The Red Bluff facility is less than 30 miles from impacted areas.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

