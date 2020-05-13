Camp Invention Inspires Children to Overcome Obstacles

Camp Invention's 2020 program, Elevate, is all new, but one thing that hasn't changed is the camp's commitment to providing a safe, healthy and fun learning environment. With that in mind, Camp Invention is offering young innovators a variety of programs — including traditional, in-person; at-home yet hands-on; and virtual — that brings STEM concepts to life.

Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame® (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, provides a unique experience for children to learn about the importance of intellectual property while exploring, creating and designing. Camp promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship — in an exciting and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation's greatest inventors — the NIHF Inductees. In 2020, the Elevate curriculum includes Camp Invention Flight Lab™, Design Thinking Project™, Rescue Squad™ and Camp Invention Champions™.

For camp locations that will keep the curriculum's traditional, in-person focus, campers will:

Team up to play high-energy games and design the ultimate sports complex.

Learn about flight with paper airplanes, gliders, rockets, heliballs and hand-copters.

Tackle environmental challenges and compete in zipline races.

Learn the value of their intellectual property as they bring their biggest ideas to life.

Engage in hands-on fun led by certified local educators.

Most importantly, with an awareness that social distancing recommendations will continue into the summer, Camp Invention will continue to adjust its in-person programs to comply with best practice safety measures to ensure the health of our campers, teachers, families and communities. These precautions may include daily monitoring of temperatures for all children and Program Team Members; social distancing within classrooms; increased sanitation practices within the building and scheduled hygiene checks; and smaller student groups with staggered lunch schedules. Programs will follow all state and regional COVID-19 guidelines.

For campers choosing the all-new Camp Invention Connect™ experience, they will:

Enjoy the benefits of the new Elevate program at home. Unlike traditional distance learning experiences, Camp Invention Connect enables hands-on exploration by delivering a set of four themed activity kits directly to each participant. These kits are packed with materials that bring the 2020 camp curriculum Elevate to life.

Learn the value of creativity and perseverance as they stretch their imaginations and experiment with the contents of their kits.

Build confidence as they collaborate virtually with friends to complete exciting challenges.

Receive real-time guidance and feedback from certified educators.

See that even in an at-home environment, screen time and parental involvement are kept to a minimum while imagination, inspiration and hands-on creativity are unlimited.

In addition to the traditional and at-home versions of Camp Invention, NIHF is offering Innovation Exploration Kits™ to families and school districts to help continue children's interest in learning and STEM throughout the summer. Based on the most popular curriculum from Camp Invention and sent directly to participants' homes, these themed kits include all activity materials for at-home learning and access to exclusive digital content, including step-by-step instructional videos, music and downloadable posters.

To find a camp near you, visit our Camp Finder or for additional information, visit invent.org/camp. To register for Camp Invention Connect, visit invent.org/camp-invention-connect. For more information on the Innovation Exploration Kits, visit invent.org/i-can-invent-kit.

Join the Camp Invention conversation and help invent the future of our nation by using #CampInvention on social media!

About Camp Invention

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world's greatest inventors. Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This nationwide, nonprofit organization is committed to the curious minds and innovative spirits of the past, present and future. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 1.5 million children, and 170,000 teachers and Leadership Interns. For more information, visit invent.org/programs/camp-invention.

Media Contact:

Ken Torisky

National Inventors Hall of Fame

[email protected]

234-901-6085

SOURCE National Inventors Hall of Fame

Related Links

http://www.invent.org

