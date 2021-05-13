Camp Kids Are Kids Chicago Youngsters Facing Cancer to Enjoy Virtual Campout

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Kids Are Kids Chicago #CKAKC is a place where children, ages 7 to 17, touched by cancer can just be kids. Typically, camp takes place in downtown Chicago at the Palmer House Hilton for patients and the Drake for siblings. Suites are transformed into bunk cabins and meeting spaces become dining hall and activity areas — all a short distance from the world's finest medical institutions.

Virtual Camp for Kids Battling Cancer

Because of COVID, this year all in-person programming is taking place on Saturday, May 22, virtually via Zoom for campers. One silver lining to the "COVID Cloud" is that #CKACK is able to serve kids who would have been unable to attend due because of treatment.

The unique virtual camp includes camp activities like art, music, cabin time, campfires and a talent show. All campers receive a campers kit with supplies needed to participate and treats to help bring the camp experience into their home or hospital.

"Fostering a spirit of joy in a fun environment that builds self-esteem, independence and friendships for children living with and beyond cancer and their siblings is our goal," says Camp Kids chairman, Richard G. Weinberg. "As we work around the pandemic, our virtual camp enables kids in treatment to be kids again, by bringing the outdoors to them."

In addition to the summer camp program, families with children affected by a cancer diagnosis have participated in Camp Kids weekend programs this winter and spring to provide them with more opportunity to bond with others going through the same experience in a fun environment.

All campers attend for free. #CKAKC is funded by the generous contributions of individuals, businesses and organizations. Camp Kids was founded in 2013 by a team of Chicago community leaders and pediatric oncology camping professionals who envisioned the creation of an urban camp for children touched by cancer. The organization's inaugural camp was an enormous success, and each year Camp Kids has expanded to provide more opportunities to more families throughout Illinois.

