Camp Lejeune Justice Offers Guidance to Veterans, Their Families and Civilians Exposed to Highly Toxic Water

Affected individuals and families who lived or worked at Camp Lejeune Military Base between the years of 1953 to 1987 are eligible to file a claim

JACKSONVILLE, N.C., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Lejeune Justice (CLJ), an organization dedicated to providing information around rights and recourse for those affected by water contamination at Camp Lejeune Military Base, has today issued a call for victims and their families who have developed severe illnesses or died due to the contamination. CLJ seeks to help those who may have been unaware of their rights and those whose Veterans Administration disability claims were inappropriately denied or delayed. The organization is advocating for the rights of approximately one million enlisted servicemen and women, their families and civilian staff who lived at Camp Lejeune Military Base in North Carolina for 30 days or more between 1953 and 1987.

Those at the base were unknowingly exposed to water contaminated by leaked chemicals from a nearby dry-cleaning plant. Base residents and staff drank, bathed and cooked with water that contained up to 280 times the 'allowable' levels of known carcinogens. Until now, those impacted have been unable to seek justice or recourse from the U.S. government and military.

Exposure to these chemicals increases the risk of cancer, birth defects and neurological defects. The Veterans Administration has acknowledged at least 15 diseases caused by consuming contaminated water at Camp Lejeune. More than 70,000 Camp Lejeune victims have filed for disability claims, with only 5% receiving treatment or compensation.

"Initially, those impacted were encouraged to apply for disability through the VA, but many who filed claims were inappropriately denied," says Holden Berlin, spokesperson for Camp Lejeune Justice advocacy group. "In the time since, many individuals exposed to these contaminants have developed serious diseases, leading to death or significantly affecting their quality of life. That's why we created Camp Lejeune Justice. We are not a law firm; we're an organization dedicated to educating those affected about their rights and options for recourse. Essentially, we're a starting point for those unsure about where to start in getting justice for themselves or their families."

This announcement comes in lieu of the 2021-2022 Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which recently passed the U.S. Senate and was signed into law by President Joe Biden on August 10th 2022. Under the act, a strict 10-year statute of repose in North Carolina, which has prevented victims from filing legal claims, will be repealed. Ultimately, this will open the door for those wanting to seek justice or restitution for any suffering as a result of exposure to Camp Lejeune's contaminated water.

Those able to pursue claims are individuals who were present at Camp Lejeune for more than 30 days between August 1953 and December 1987, their families and their children.

"The military and our government have a duty to protect those willing to give their lives in service of our nation," says Berlin. "Unfortunately, in the case of Camp Lejeune, our government not only failed but for decades refused to help the individuals and families who never signed up for this fate. The 2021-2022 Camp Lejeune Justice Act is so deeply important because it not only helps those affected but serves as recognition of the conditions our servicemen and women were exposed to. Ideally, it will also guide the government and military in treating victims of similar situations with dignity and respect in the future."

For more information on your rights or options, please visit: http://www.camplejeuneinjured.com/ or call: (866) 926-2701

About Camp Lejeune Justice:

Camp Lejeune Justice is an organization dedicated to educating individuals and their families around their rights and options for recourse due to government and military negligence. From 1953 to 1987, the approximately one million enlisted servicemen and women, their families and civilian staff who lived at Camp Lejeune Military Base, unknowingly consumed contaminated water. Unfortunately, only 5 percent of VA claims have been accepted for individuals and their families affected by various conditions as a result of this exposure, including cancer, neurological defects and birth defects. Due to the soon-to-be-passed 2021-2022 Camp Lejeune Justice Act, affected individuals will be able to seek recognition and compensation for any pain or suffering. Camp Lejeune Justice aims to ensure vets and their families have access to all the information they need to seek justice.

Media Contact:

Sarah Wood

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

1-888-317-4687 ext. 709

SOURCE Camp Lejeune Justice