Camp Run-A-Mutt Announces Opening of Denver, Colorado Location

DENVER, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources is excited to announce the opening of the first Denver location of Camp Run-A-Mutt cage-free doggie day care and boarding at 2555 S. Santa Fe Drive, in the South Platte River neighborhood. Eli and Fran Shayotovich are the owners of the newest Camp Run-A-Mutt location.

Eli comes from a background of over fifteen years in Operations and Production Management. Fran has spent over two decades in customer service where she most recently supervised a team of highly regarded customer service representatives. Eli and Fran decided that it was time for a change and made the decision to leave the corporate world.

Lifelong dog lovers, Eli and Fran are the proud pet parents of Posey, a Boxer/Springer Spaniel mix. She's a five-year-old rescue and keeps Eli and Fran entertained with her quirky personality. They took Posey to doggie daycare at an early age in hopes of easing her anxiety and it was a success. This experience helped pave the way in deciding which business to choose.

After doing the research, Camp Run-A-Mutt became Eli and Fran's first choice. Camp Run-A-Mutt offered everything that they were seeking in a doggie daycare. In addition to being cage-free, Eli and Fran were particularly fond of having direct contact with the founders throughout the process. Other franchise opportunities felt too corporate and reminded Eli and Fran of the environment they were trying to leave. They are excited to see the culmination of their efforts with the opening of Camp Run-A-Mutt Denver.

Eli and Fran are having a VIP pre-opening party on Saturday April 27th from 12:00 – 4:00 pm and officially open for business on Monday April 29th, 2019. Their address is 2555 S. Santa Fe Drive Unit G, Denver, CO 80223. The location will have several thousand square feet of outdoor and indoor play space, a splash pond, and the popular Muttcams which will allow pet parents to watch their dog from anywhere with a cellular or internet connection. Their hours will be Monday – Saturday 6:30 am – 7:00 pm, closed on Sundays with pickup for boarding from 9:00 am - 11:00 am and again from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Pricing starts at $22 for a ½ day and $52 for an overnight. Visit them on the web at www.camprunamutt.com/denver.

