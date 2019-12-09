Camp Run-A-Mutt Announces Opening of Gainesville, FL Location

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources announces the opening of the first Florida location of Camp Run-A-Mutt cage-free doggie day care and boarding at 1107 S. Main St. in Gainesville. Brandi Ormerod and her husband Michael Siblik are the owners of the new location.

After finding herself spending more and more time on administrative tasks at work, Brandi began to consider a career change. "I had always dreamed of running my own business and felt like it was the opportune time to make the leap. I knew that my expertise in animal behavior and running a research lab, my husband's expertise in operations management and accounts receivable, and our love of dogs was the perfect mix," says Brandi.

Brandi, an Associate Professor in Biomedical Engineering and director of the Stem Cell Sciences Lab at the University of Florida, has published over 40 research articles and has given more than 100 lectures in her area of expertise. Michael has a wide range of experience ranging from a production supervisor to a control tower manager at an air freight company.

While researching businesses in the pet industry, Brandi found Camp Run-A-Mutt. Impressed by their interactions with the founders and business model, Camp Run-A-Mutt became a contender for their life-long goal. In addition to being cage-free, their presence on the web and Muttcams, made it obvious that the Camp Run-A-Mutt business model put dog safety and customers first.

Brandi and Mike have had dogs throughout their lives. Brandi's first dog as an adult was her beloved Jasper, a husky/lab cross. Jasper grew into an incredibly strong 120lb dog, who loved absolutely every human and dog that he met. He lived to be 16 years old. Brandi comments, "The splash pond grotto is named 'Jasper's Grotto' because he would have adored Camp Run-A-Mutt Gainesville!"

Brandi and Mike are providing the Gainesville community with an exciting new daycare and boarding option – completely cage free daycare and cage free boarding. Gainesville pup parents can enjoy work and travel knowing that their pups are having fun in the turfed and shaded yard with splash pool. At night, the pups curl up with loving humans in the homelike boarding area. They also offer retail items and grooming onsite. It's the one stop pup paradise for pups in Gainesville!

Camp Run-A-Mutt Gainesville is having a VIP pre-opening party on December 14th from 1:00pm – 4:00pm. and officially opens for business on December 16th. Their address is 1107 S. Main St., Gainesville FL, 32601. The location will have several thousand square feet of outdoor and indoor play space, a splash pond, and the popular Muttcams which will allow pet parents to watch their dog from anywhere with a cellular or internet connection. Their hours will be 6:30 am to 7:00 pm Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Saturday and closed for daycare on Sunday with pickup for boarding from 8:00 am – 12:00pm. Pricing starts at $24 for a ½ day and $55 for an overnight. Visit them on the web at www.camprunamutt.com/gainesville

