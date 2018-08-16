Camp Run-A-Mutt Announces Opening of LAX Location

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources is excited to announce the opening of the second Los Angeles location of Camp Run-A-Mutt cage-free doggie day care and boarding. Camp Run-A-Mutt LAX is located at 11121 Hindry Ave. just two miles from Los Angeles International Airport.

The LAX location has 3600 sq. ft. of outdoor play space with premium turf, splash ponds, and play structures. Camp Run-A-Mutt LAX has the popular Muttcams which allow pet parents to watch their dog from anywhere with a cellular or internet connection.

Sidney and Angelina Long opened their doors on September 10, 2018. They have prior experience owning and operating a kennel and training facility which trained dogs for both civilian and law enforcement purposes.

In fact, Sidney has been training and working dogs for over 45 years. Sidney's love and enthusiasm for dogs began at the age of five, when he won his first obedience trial with a dog that he adopted and trained from the local humane society. Sidney continued to train neighborhood dogs as a hobby until he joined the Marines.

While in the Marines, Sidney continued with his love and desire to train dogs by getting involved and participating in Schutzhund and NAPWDA trials. After the Marines, Sidney began his law enforcement career. He created the K-9 Enforcement program for his agency where he was responsible for the training of dogs and handlers for law enforcement use.

After 32 years, Sidney retired from law enforcement and decided to open a Camp Run-A-Mutt. When asked why Camp Run-A-Mutt? Sidney responds, "I was impressed with the cage free concept, the theme, the obvious love for dogs and the true human aspect of the founders."

Sidney and Angelina are heavily involved in the dog show world competing in conformation and rally events within the AKC community. Sidney and Angelina are the proud owners of 4 dogs: CH Command, Angelina's service dog (a Bouvier Des Flandres), Rizpah (a Bouvier Des Flandres), Optimus Prime (a Black Russian Terrier), and Colonel Bentley (an English Bulldog).

Although they have spent a lot of time training dogs, rest assured that your pup will have plenty of fun at Camp!

Business hours are Monday – Friday 6:00am to 7:00pm, Saturday 8:00am to 7:00pm, closed on Sundays with pickup for boarding from 8:00 am – 5:00pm. Pricing starts at $29 for a ½ day of day care and $63 for an overnight.

Visit them on the web at www.camprunamutt.com/LAX.

