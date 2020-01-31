Camp Run-A-Mutt Announces Opening of Phoenix, Arizona Location

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources is excited to announce the opening of the first Phoenix location of Camp Run-A-Mutt cage-free doggie day care and boarding. Camp Run-A-Mutt Phoenix is located at 12228 N Cave Creek Rd #125, Phoenix, AZ 85022. Cindy and Kevin Stockard are the owners of the newest Camp Run-A-Mutt location.

Cindy has always been an animal lover and decided to become a Veterinary Technician after working as an office manager for a local home appraisal office. Most recently, she worked for an emergency animal hospital, and continues to stay current with her tech education. Kevin recently retired from the Army National Guard after serving for 25 years. Kevin held several positions within the military, including as a Rifleman, Supply Specialist, Air Traffic Controller, Air Space Manager, and retiring as a Sergeant First Class. Later, Kevin gained computer knowledge to become a criminal analyst and systems analyst. However, Cindy and Kevin have always wanted to own a business, and with Cindy's passion for dogs and Kevin's technical background, they decided this business was the right choice.

Cindy and Kevin are proud pet parents to three dogs, Chloe, Misa, and Tamari. Chloe lived to 16 years old, and loved to chew on a Star Wars book when it made sounds. Misa and Tamari are two standard Poodles, each with their very own personalities! Misa is the older, proper dog, while Tamari is the younger, goofier dog who always likes to play.

While vacationing in San Diego, their family needed a place for their dogs to stay for the day while they visited SeaWorld. That is when Cindy and Kevin found Camp Run-A-Mutt. Impressed by the cage free aspect and how well their dogs were treated, they felt a Camp Run-A-Mutt is exactly what Phoenix needed. They are excited to provide a place where pet parents are given peace of mind, and where dogs will be excited to visit.

Cindy and Kevin are having a VIP pre-opening party on Saturday, February 1st from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and are officially open for business on Monday, February 3rd, 2020. Their address is 12228 N Cave Creek Rd #125, Phoenix, AZ 85022. They hope to provide extended hours to help support the large military and reservist members, as well as dog-friendly apartments, in their surrounding community.

Camp Run-A-Mutt Phoenix will have over 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor play space, a splash pond, and the popular Muttcams, which will allow pet parents to watch their dog from anywhere with a cellular or internet connection. Their hours will be Monday – Friday from 6:30 am – 7:00 pm, and on Saturday from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm. Pricing starts at $24 for a ½ day and $65 for an overnight. Visit them on the web at http://www.camprunamutt.com/phoenix.

