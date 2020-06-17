Camp Sunshine's First-Ever Virtual Fundraiser Raises $50,000

CASCO, Maine, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People from 17 states walked and ran to support Camp Sunshine, a free, year-round retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. The Spread the Sunshine Virtual Run/Walk was the first virtual event ever coordinated by Camp Sunshine. Texas Roadhouse was a $10,000 sponsor and participants collectively raised more than $40,000 for a total of $51,000 and counting.

Participants were challenged to complete a kids' one-miler, 5k, ½ marathon, full marathon or 42.2-mile challenge over the course of a week in order to receive a finisher's ribbon or medal.

"Earlier this spring when we announced the cancellation of our in-person summer sessions because of COVID-19, it was devastating to the members of our community," said Michael Katz, Camp Sunshine's Executive Director. "This new initiative gave families, volunteers and Camp supporters something to rally around and the outpouring of support we received exceeded our expectations on every level."

Funds will be allocated to helping Camp Sunshine develop new ways to stay connected to families this summer. Texas Roadhouse has been supporting Camp Sunshine since 2012 and in that time has raised more than $700,000 to support Camp Sunshine's mission.

About Camp Sunshine

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child's illness.

Camp Sunshine's program is offered year-round and has the distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model. The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical support. Bereavement sessions are also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness. For more information, visit www.campsunshine.org .

