Campaign Asia-Pacific reveals Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking

Facebook apps Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp all scored highly in a newly added ' messaging service ' sub-category and this year Campaign Asia-Pacific also polled APAC consumers on which brands had the best sustainability record.

Asia's Top 1000 Brands is the most comprehensive consumer opinion survey in Asia-Pacific involving more than 8000 consumers across 14 different assessing brand preference in 15 product/service categories. It is a fascinating temperature gauge, showing which brands are succeeding with their marketing and brand-building efforts, and which aren't managing to land their names 'top of mind' as customers' favourites.

Beginning, Monday July 20th, Campaign will be releasing the Top 100 brand results of all 14 APAC markets surveyed, based on the following schedule:

Korea (July 20) Indonesia (Sep 7) Australia (July 27) Mainland China (Sep 14) Hong Kong (Aug 3) New Zealand (Sep 21) Thailand (Aug 10) Vietnam (Sep 28) Japan (Aug 17) Philippines (Oct 5) India (Aug 24) Malaysia (Oct 12) Singapore (Aug 31) Taiwan (Oct 19)

These results, along with analysis and the entire Top 1000 list can be found on the website, where users can compare brand rivalries and see how rankings stack up year-to-year. The results and historical data are available to all for free who sign-in with a quick and easy registration.

METHODOLOGY

Asia's Top 1000 Brands aggregates data from an online survey developed by Campaign Asia-Pacific and global information and insights provider Nielsen. The survey was conducted between February 21 and March 19, 2020. The study explores consumer attitudes in 14 markets: Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Research relies on a total of 400 respondents in each market. In Japan, India and China, participants number 800, 1200 and 2000, respectively. To be representative of market populations, survey quotas target age, gender and monthly household income.

The study encompasses 15 major categories: alcohol; apparel and accessories; automotive; beverages; consumer electronics; courier services; financial services; food; home appliances; household and personal care; media and telecommunications; restaurants; retail; sports properties; and transport, travel and leisure. Within these major categories there are 84 sub-categories.



About Campaign Asia-Pacific

Campaign is the authoritative, objective, go-to resource for marketing communications professionals, serving daily news, analysis, case studies, opinion and insight on the critical issues facing the advertising and marketing industry, through a multitude of channels. For more information, visit www.campaignasia.com

About Haymarket Media Group

Haymarket Media Group creates award-winning specialist content and services for B2B audiences across 65 marketing-leading brands in the business media, automotive, healthcare and other industries. For more information, visit www.haymarket.com

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com

