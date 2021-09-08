Campari Launches Fellini Forward, The New Campari Red Diaries Project Exploring The Creative Genius Of Federico Fellini Using Artificial Intelligence

A notable partnership was established when Campari collaborated with Federico Fellini on a unique advertisement in 1984. His niece, Francesca Fabbri Fellini, a key partner in the development of the Fellini Forward project says "Some people are born geniuses, others become them - Federico became a creative genius. His human experiences, the environment in which he lived, his ability to take risks in bringing ideas to audiences all contributed to the creative genius that we know today". This year, in an ode to this creative genius, Campari continues the brand's legacy, marrying creativity and innovation within the cinema industry with the most forward-looking technology calling upon Artificial Intelligence specialists, creativity fellows, Fellini experts, future generations and Fellini's crew and family to contribute and comment on this unique art experiment.

CAMPARI FELLINI FORWARD: THE DOCUMENTARY

As a champion of the artistic world, Campari has embarked on its most ambitious project yet, exploring new territories and fields in both the world of cinema and technology. The Campari Red Diaries 2021 Fellini Forward documentary, directed by award-winning duo ZCDC, Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper, explores the topic of creativity, art and technology in an all-encompassing and bold study, capturing the project at every stage, from research and development to the final short movie output. With observations from short film director Maximilian Niemann and innovation expert Marc D'Souza, from production and innovation studio UNIT9, the documentary covers the full creative process, including the set up and inner workings of the Artificial Intelligence and an overview of the tools used throughout the production.

The definition of 'Felliniesque' is established thanks to Francesca Fabbri Fellini and Federico Fellini's old crew members who were interviewed and conferred in a round table including his camera operator Blasco Giurato ( The Clowns, 1970), his three-time Oscar winning set designer Dante Ferretti ( Orchestra Rehearsal , 1978; City of Women , 1980; And the Ship Sails On, 1983; Ginger and Fred, 1986; The Voice of the Moon , 1990) and Luigi Piccolo , director of Sartoria Farani, a renowned Italian tailor shop which holds restored costumes from some of Fellini's greatest films including ( Satyricon,1969) .

Symonyi Professor for the Public Understanding of Science, Oxford University Marcus du Sautoy



Art Historian, Data Scientist and Consultant, Dr. Emily L. Spratt



Art Historian and Fellini expert Hava Aldouby



Galleria Campari curator Anita Todesco

CAMPARI FELLINI FORWARD: THE SHORT FILM

Generated thanks to the collaboration of human input and Artificial Intelligence tools, the short film is inspired by Federico Fellini's life, offering a metaphorical story of the debut and evolution of the Maestro in the cinema world. The result was achieved thanks to the exploration of Artificial Intelligence tools, led by UNIT9, that analyzed past Fellini transcripts to understand patterns in language and descriptive detail and also carried out visual analysis of the director's signature shots including camera movement and facial emotion. From this, bespoke scriptwriting and pre-visualization tools were developed that combined learnings from the Artificial Intelligence to leverage Fellini's creative DNA.

Maximilian Niemann, the short movie director remarks: "There have been countless surprises in this human and Artificial Intelligence collaboration. At the very start, I was surprised at the quantity of data that the technology was able to read and its speed. It was impressive to see how it could understand the composition of filming and the emotions displayed on the screen. I was impressed with how the Artificial Intelligence came up with such great lines of dialogue! It is a great starting point for inspiration. Without a doubt, Artificial Intelligence will be part of the toolkit for many generations of filmmaking."

Campari has also created a distinct apprentice program with students involved in the Fellini Forward futuristic projects from all over the world including Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia (CSC) in Italy, the American Film Institute (AFI) in Los Angeles and The International Academy of Audio-visual Sciences (CSIA) in Switzerland to explore the creative genius of Fellini, using Artificial Intelligence technology and speaking to key members of the film crew at each stage of production to see first-hand how human minds collaborated with Artificial Intelligence to create the short film.

Jean Jacques Dubau, Head of Marketing, Campari Group speaks of the project: "We are delighted to be launching Red Diaries 2021 in honor of Italian icon Federico Fellini. He was a pioneer and a visionary, much like Campari's founders who constantly explored Red Passion, the urge of creativity that cannot be ignored. We are intent on continuing to bring this to the fore for the future and Fellini Forward is the perfect example, epitomizing this drive thanks to new filmmaking techniques relevant to our day and age - we cannot wait to see the journey come to fruition for the larger public."

The documentary and short movie will be available for viewing in the US on Amazon Prime Video in October.

