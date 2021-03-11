Campground Virtual Tours are Finally Here

LARAMIE, Wyo., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CampgroundViews.com has brought the process of finding a campsite into the 21st century. Using 360 video with an augmented information layer the company will allow campers to virtually tour a campground, see the roads, see the sites, get information on a site of interest and click to book that site. The company will launch a Crowdfunding campaign on the popular Indiegogo platform on March 16, 2021 to fund the product and bring it into the outdoor market.

"We are excited to solve the biggest problem in camping… finding the perfect campsite," stated Mark Koep, Founder and CEO of CampgroundViews.com, "by integrating with the Recreation.gov platform we look forward to helping millions of campers to discover their next great camping trip."

CampgroundViews.com Virtual Tours allow campers to select their dates of stay and then tour a campground to see which sites are available. Available sites are marked in green while reserved sites are red. The company is using the 3rd party availability API enabled by the federal government as part of its modernization efforts under the Recreation.gov contract.

"We have already captured nearly 400 campgrounds in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Nevada," added Mr. Koep, "with the huge increase in outdoor enthusiasts we look forward to helping them find a perfect campsite for their next trip."

COVID restrictions set-off a chain reaction that has driven the outdoor hospitality industry to new heights. Record RV sales and record outdoor participation has strained the existing systems and popular campgrounds. The age old problem of trying to find a campsite still lingers and "would be" campers are left to guess and hope that they are picking a good site with limited information.

"Google StreetView fundamentally changed the way people route and discover places," continued Mr. Koep, "now CampgroundViews.com will do the same for the way people find, see and book their next campsite."

The company teases the new technology in a 30 second video accessible here: https://vimeo.com/521086959

About CampgroundViews.com: Accessible at https://www.campgroundviews.com/ . The company helps hundreds of thousands to find their next perfect campsite. The CampgroundViews.com Virtual Tours are a new technology to be added to the search engine upon successful completion of the Crowdfunding campaign at Indiegogo. The campaign pre-launch page is located at the following url: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/campground-views-virtual-tours/coming_soon/x/25687174

For information contact Mark Koep at 805-341-3828 or email [email protected]. A media kit is available via this public link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Hb19YNBQ5q5mK_Qjeu6UKBUJSbDBL3Ek?usp=sharing

