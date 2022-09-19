Camping Tent Market in Europe to Record a CAGR of 4.37%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from Rest of Europe - Technavio

Sep 19, 2022, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The camping tent market in Europe will be driven by the growth in adventure tourism. However, factors such as the increasing availability of counterfeit tents will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The camping tent market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 157.14 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The camping tent market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Camping Tent Market in Europe size
- Camping Tent Market in Europe trends
- Camping Tent Market in Europe industry analysis
- Product
- Tunnel Tents
- Dome Tents
- Geodesic Tents
- Others
- Geography
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Rest Of Europe
The tunnel tents segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Tunnel tents are used by families and large groups of people who camp for many days and need a vestibule area for cooking or storage. The popularity of these tents is high among millennials. As millennials account for a quarter of the global population, the tunnel tents segment is expected to dominate the camping tent market in Europe during the forecast period.
The camping tent market in Europe is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as differentiating their offerings in the camping tents segment with improved and patented technologies to gain a competitive advantage. Supported by competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our report on the camping tent market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments to make the most of the opportunities.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the camping tent market in Europe, including AMG Group Ltd., Hilleberg the Tentmaker, JACK WOLFSKIN GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Obelink Vrijetijdsmarkt B.V., Simex Outdoor International GmbH, Terra Nova Equipment Ltd, The Coleman Co. Inc., and The North Face.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist camping tent market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the camping tent market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the camping tent market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of camping tent market vendors in Europe
|
Camping Tent Market In Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 157.14 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.24
|
Regional analysis
|
Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Rest of Europe at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AMG Group Ltd., Hilleberg the Tentmaker, JACK WOLFSKIN GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Obelink Vrijetijdsmarkt B.V., Simex Outdoor International GmbH, Terra Nova Equipment Ltd, The Coleman Co. Inc., and The North Face
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Tunnel tents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dome tents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Geodesic tents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Spain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AMG Group Ltd.
- Hilleberg the Tentmaker
- JACK WOLFSKIN GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Johnson Outdoors Inc.
- Oase Outdoors ApS
- Obelink Vrijetijdsmarkt B.V.
- Simex Outdoor International GmbH
- Terra Nova Equipment Ltd
- The Coleman Co. Inc.
- The North Face
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
