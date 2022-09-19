Camping Tent Market in Europe to Record a CAGR of 4.37%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from Rest of Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The camping tent market in Europe will be driven by the growth in adventure tourism. However, factors such as the increasing availability of counterfeit tents will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The camping tent market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 157.14 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Camping Tent Market in Europe 2021-2025

Camping Tent Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope

The camping tent market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Camping Tent Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Tunnel Tents



Dome Tents



Geodesic Tents



Others

Geography

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Rest Of Europe

Camping Tent Market in Europe 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Product Segment

The tunnel tents segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Tunnel tents are used by families and large groups of people who camp for many days and need a vestibule area for cooking or storage. The popularity of these tents is high among millennials. As millennials account for a quarter of the global population, the tunnel tents segment is expected to dominate the camping tent market in Europe during the forecast period.

Camping Tent Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The camping tent market in Europe is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as differentiating their offerings in the camping tents segment with improved and patented technologies to gain a competitive advantage. Supported by competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our report on the camping tent market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments to make the most of the opportunities.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the camping tent market in Europe, including AMG Group Ltd., Hilleberg the Tentmaker, JACK WOLFSKIN GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Obelink Vrijetijdsmarkt B.V., Simex Outdoor International GmbH, Terra Nova Equipment Ltd, The Coleman Co. Inc., and The North Face.

Camping Tent Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist camping tent market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the camping tent market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the camping tent market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of camping tent market vendors in Europe

Camping Tent Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 157.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.24 Regional analysis Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 47% Key consumer countries Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMG Group Ltd., Hilleberg the Tentmaker, JACK WOLFSKIN GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Obelink Vrijetijdsmarkt B.V., Simex Outdoor International GmbH, Terra Nova Equipment Ltd, The Coleman Co. Inc., and The North Face Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio