Camposol Holding PLC (formerly CSOL Holding PLC) Announces that it is Considering Capital Raising Options

NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camposol Holding PLC (formerly CSOL Holding PLC), a leading global, provider of fresh and healthy foods, today announced that it is considering capital raising options this year, including a potential initial public offering of its shares in the United States and other international markets. The number of shares to be sold, the price range and the timing for any such transaction has not yet been determined and is subject to market conditions as well as other factors. There is no assurance that any such transaction will be completed.

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). As required by Rule 135, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Further information

Milagritos Tatiana Olivera

Investor Relations

Camposol S.A.

[email protected]

SOURCE Camposol Holding PLC

