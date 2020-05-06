Camps to Come Together on #CampTShirtDay, May 7

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Camp T-Shirt Day, the globally recognized social media-driven event celebrating the spirit of summer camp fun, is proud to announce a special edition of #CampTShirtDay on May 7. Campers across the globe will wear their favorite camp gear and take to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter to share their camp pride with the world.

Camps come together virtually showing their camp pride and spirit in this special edition of #CampTShirtDay on May 7!

For 10 years, Camp T-Shirt Day has typically taken place on the second Tuesday in November, but with COVID-19's impact, the producers decided there is no better time to come together around the virtual campfire than now, with a special edition. Those interested in participating in #CampTShirtDay for 2020 should wear their favorite camp t-shirt and upload a picture of themselves in it to social media platforms. Participants should include the hashtag #CampTShirtDay and tag their camp.

The day will wrap up with a special evening activity -- a virtual concert at CampTShirtDay.com at 8 p.m. EST from Clyde and Gracie of the band Lawrence, live from their living room in New York City. The duo, typically part of an eight-piece band, represented by UTA and GroundUp Management, have headlined several tours across the USA and also have appeared at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, SXSW, Electric Forest, Firefly, Okeechobee, and Hangout festivals. Campers and staff from across the country will be tuned in as they continue their countdown to summer at their favorite place.

While camp directors across the globe are awaiting guidance from the American Camp Association, Center for Disease Control, and local Health Departments, camp directors are doing everything they can to prepare for a number of potential scenarios when it comes to operating camp this summer. In the meantime, #CampTShirtDay will be a wonderful day to celebrate the summer camp community.

"Camp has never been more essential to our children than it is this summer," said Camp Echo's Owner/Director Jeff Grabow. "We remain confident that we can provide a safe and fun summer for our campers and staff. We all realize camp will look a little different this summer, but with testing and medical screenings, the best in-camp medical care, some program modifications, and of course our good ole' camp creativity — we are confident that we can deliver a memorable camp experience that we all need now more than ever. Camp T-Shirt Day is such a great way to rally our community and share with the world that we will leave no stone unturned to deliver a safe environment for our children and staff."

"There is a lot of darkness and uncertainty in our world right now," says Lauren Nearpass, Co-Founder of Summer 365 and one of the producers of Camp T-Shirt Day. "We are inspired by the resolve of camp directors, the strength of this community, and the importance of summer camp at this moment. We want to share camp spirit, celebrate the amazing work happening across the industry, and spread the message of hope.

Susie Lupert, Executive Director of the American Camp Association, NY and NJ, said, "Children need camp more than ever this summer, and we are hopeful that camps will be able to operate. #CampTShirtDay will certainly be an uplifting day for all those in the world who are part of the summer camp community."

