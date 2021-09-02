CAMS-Care Recognizes the Need to Prioritize Suicidal Thoughts and Appropriate Treatment for Suicide Prevention Month in September

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year in September, we observe Suicide Prevention Month to elevate the discussion around suicide. Our goals are to better understand and prevent this major public health issue and leading cause of death.

This September, the CAMS-care organization recognizes that Thoughts Matter in the movement to prevent suicide. CAMS-care also emphasizes the prioritization of Telehealth vs Hospitalization in suicide treatment. You can learn more on our September Suicide Prevention Month webpage .

Thoughts Matter

We know that in 2019 (from the most recent data available) 47,511 people in the United States died by suicide. Our goal is not only to drastically reduce the number of suicide mortalities every year, but also to alleviate the personal suffering of the millions that live with thoughts of suicide.

In the United States, 12 million adults (nearly 5% of the population) and an estimated 3 million children live with serious thoughts of suicide. This underprioritized mental anguish contributes to 3.5 million planned suicides, 1.4 million suicide attempts, and an unacceptable number of deaths.

More resources must be provided to the 15 million people with serious thoughts of suicide. Because thoughts matter. We must eliminate the stigma around addressing suicide and encourage help-seeking for the millions in need. But, when people go to seek help, what should they look for?

Evidence-based suicide-focused treatments like the Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS) successfully reduce suicidal ideation, hopelessness, and overall symptom distress, in as few as 6 – 8 sessions.

Let's work together to support the 1-in-25 people living with serious thoughts of suicide.

Telehealth vs Hospitalization

The COVID-19 pandemic radically changed our approach to health care delivery in the United States, particularly through broad recognition of telehealth's utility. Reaching people directly, without burdening them with transportation or social constraints, makes treatment that much more accessible.

For the treatment of suicidal thoughts, telehealth could be lifesaving. Too often, individuals with suicidal thoughts are hospitalized or unnecessarily medicated. Both of these approaches have long been associated with increased suicidal risk.

We believe that serious suicidal thoughts deserve more effective treatment. That's why we have successfully administered CAMS telepsychology in a variety of settings. If patients prefer talking from the comfort of their own home, we reach them where they are. This is particularly crucial in rural and frontier regions of the intermountain West of the United States, where travel times can be prohibitive.

By prioritizing telehealth and mitigating unnecessary hospitalization, we can better respond to the needs of individuals living with thoughts of suicide and connect them with life-saving treatment. For more information on using CAMS and the Suicide Status Form with Telehealth, visit:

About CAMS-care

CAMS-care provides training and consultation related to the Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidology (CAMS) Framework, an evidence-based therapeutic framework for suicide-specific assessment and treatment of suicidal risk. The framework, developed by CAMS-care founder Dr. David A. Jobes, Ph.D., ABPP, emphasizes collaboration with the patient, intentionally using the patient's experiences to inform a suicide-focused treatment plan as a "co-author." Research has shown that clinicians who use the framework report greater confidence in their ability to effectively work with patients who are suicidal. CAMS-care is the only authorized source for CAMS training and consultation.

