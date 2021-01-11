Camtek Inspection and Metrology Solutions Selected by a Leading Global IDM

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), announced today that one of the world's top Integrated Circuits (IC) manufacturers recently selected Camtek's most advanced inspection and metrology equipment for its global fabrication sites. Following the selection, Camtek has already received initial multiple orders and expect additional business during 2021 and beyond.

Camtek's most advanced Eagle 2D plus 3D model was chosen due to its unique combination of inspection and metrology, enhanced by cutting-edge algorithms and equipment modularity and flexibility. Camtek's solutions are expected to be implemented in the customer's development and production sites globally.

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This major selection by one of the world's leading semiconductor players serves as further evidence of our innovation leadership. Camtek's solution was selected due to its differentiated technology and solution flexibility, which allows the customer to better control their development and manufacturing."

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry.

Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end, and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing).

Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS and RF, serving the industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs and foundries.

Camtek's world-class sales and customer support infrastructure is organized around eight subsidiaries based in the US, Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Singapore.

