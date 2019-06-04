Camtek Obtains Shareholders' and CFIUS' Approvals for the Chroma Transaction

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT) announced that further to the agreements signed on February 11, 2019, between the Company, Priortech Ltd. (the Company's controlling shareholder) and Chroma ATE Inc., as detailed in the Company's Report on Form 6-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2019 and incorporated herein by reference (the "Transaction"), on June 3, 2019, two significant conditions to the closing were fulfilled.

The Transaction received approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and Camtek's shareholders also approved the Transaction. Accordingly, the Company estimates that the closing of the Transaction is expected to take place by the end of June 2019.

The shareholders' approval was obtained at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2019, the proxy statement for which was submitted by the Company to the Securities and Exchange Commission as an exhibit to its Report on Form 6-K on April 23, 2019 and an amended proxy statement regarding the Meeting was filed by the Company on Form 6-K on May 16, 2019, each of which is incorporated herein by reference.

All other proposals brought before the shareholders at the Meeting were also approved.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF, Compound Semiconductor and other segments in the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

