Camtek Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results Release and Conference Call for Monday, May 6, 2019

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, April 17, 2019

The Company will also host a conference call on the same day, starting at 10:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1 888 668 9141 at 10:00 am Eastern Time Israel: 03 918 0609 at 5:00 pm Israel Time International: +972 3 918 0609



For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF, Compound Semiconductor and other segments in the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

