CAN Community Health Names Marlon Pittman as Director of Partnership Development

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAN Community Health, celebrating its 27th year serving the needs of the HIV community, is proud to announce that Marlon Pittman has joined the staff of CAN Community Health as the new Director of Partnership Development.

Pittman is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and completed his MBA at LeTourneau University in Texas. In addition, he completed an Executive Leadership program at the Wharton School of Business in Pennsylvania.

CAN Community Health

Pittman is excited to utilize his skills, knowledge, connections, and enthusiasm to help assist CAN Community Health with helping to establish partnerships in areas where HIV prevalence is high.

"I am fortunate and honored to join the CAN team and am excited to utilize my leadership skills to develop partnerships with other agencies that share our mission. By partnering with other agencies, it allows us to extend our reach to help more people and provide more services to increase our impact in the community," stated Pittman.

Through partnerships, CAN brings in medical and dental services, counseling and therapy, case management, and pharmacy services, and the partners provide additional services, so everything a patient would need can be provided in one location.

President and CEO of CAN Community Health, Richard E. Carlisle, said, "I am confident that the CAN will benefit greatly from Marlon's extensive HIV experience and overall leadership."

For more information about CAN Community Health, visit cancommunityhealth.org or call (844) 922-2777.

ABOUT CAN COMMUNITY HEALTH

CAN Community Health is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the treatment, care and continual wellness of people living with HIV, hepatitis C, and other STDs. The clinics offer the finest medical, dental, psychological and lifestyle counseling to all patients, regardless of their financial situation, insurance status or ability to pay. For more information visit www.cancommunityhealth.org.

Contact:

Lori Babyak, Marketing Manager

CAN Community Health

1231 N. Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237

(941) 366-0461 x10181

lbabyak@cancommunityhealth.org

www.cancommunityhealth.org

SOURCE CAN Community Health

Related Links

http://www.cancommunityhealth.org

