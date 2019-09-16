Can Sex Trafficking Be Prevented?

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-profile case of Jeffrey Epstein has highlighted the reality that minors are being commercially sexually exploited, and that sexual exploitation can happen in any neighborhood.

But a new study conducted by researchers at Boston University School of Public Health and Northeastern University, funded by the National Institute of Justice, says there may be a way to prevent this sex trafficking. The study is the first to evaluate the effectiveness of a child CSE prevention program in the US.

Published in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, the study found that young teenagers who completed the Boston-based My Life My Choice Exploitation Prevention Curriculum showed signs of being less at risk for commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) afterward, including reporting half as many episodes of sexually explicit behavior. They were also 24 percent less likely to have experienced dating abuse, and 40 percent more likely to give CSE-related information and help to their friends.

"What is so exciting about the My Life My Choice model is that they are bringing education and support to girls who are believed to be at high risk before they are exploited," said Emily Rothman, professor of community health sciences at Boston University School of Public Health, and corresponding author of the study.

My Life My Choice is a survivor-led pioneer program fighting to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children. Trained facilitators run MLMC Prevention Groups in 33 states and Canada.

"As communities increasingly seek strategies to meet the needs of young people who are at risk of commercial sexual exploitation, it is critical to have models to guide these responses that have been tested empirically," said Amy Farrell, associate professor of criminology and criminal justice at Northeastern University's School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, and a co-author of the study. "The My Life My Choice model has been recognized nationally as a best practice and we now have evidence to support the idea that is has a positive impact," she added.

In the 10-week MLMC curriculum, group facilitators (usually a clinician and/or a CSE survivor) work to increase participants' knowledge about the commercial sex industry and shift their attitudes about the industry.

"Our model is unique because it has been informed, created and delivered by survivors of the commercial sex industry," said Lisa Goldblatt Grace, co-founder and Executive Director of My Life My Choice.

For the study, authors focused on about 300 participants in My Life My Choice groups in Boston, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Florida. These participants filled out a survey before their first group, then responded to the same questions when they completed the curriculum and three months later.

Both immediately after the curriculum and three months later, the researchers found that the participants reported half as many episodes of sexually explicit and potentially CSE-related behavior than they had before the curriculum.

At the three-month follow up, participants were two times less likely to report dating abuse victimization than before the curriculum. They also demonstrated increased knowledge and awareness of CSE and its harms and 100% of youth gave CSE-related help to a friend.

My Life My Choice's Survivor Mentoring model was also studied. For more information, including results of both parts of this study: www.mylifemychoice.org

SOURCE My Life My Choice

