Can Telcos transform Mobile Data into People Intelligence with Privacy Front and Center?

SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile operators have recently been under pressure for their data practices and privacy policies. Europe is leading the way with GDPR. Other regions are adopting similar regulations to protect consumers. As the industry refines their approach to privacy, the underlying technology platforms also need to evolve, to be able to perform deeper analysis with limited, privacy-compliant data. That's where LotaData (https://lotadata.ai) comes in.



Venture-funded technology company LotaData, a GovTech 100 honoree, today joined the Telecom Council Innovation Showcase at the TC3 Summit in Silicon Valley where they announced their People IntelligenceTM platform for mobile service providers to transform their data into actionable insights.



"We expected a total shakeup of the mobile data space, so we designed our tech stack with privacy at the core. Our carrier-grade AI creates a real-world graph of people activity," said Apurva (Apu) Kumar, CEO of LotaData. "We call this People Intelligence, a concept that LotaData has pioneered and trademarked in major markets worldwide. Our SaaS platform analyzes billions of anonymized data points in 1000 cities across 16 countries every day."



LotaData's geospatial cloud paints a comprehensive narrative of the time people spend in neighborhoods, businesses and commercial establishments, without any personal information. Telco customers and channel partners can gain intelligence about people presence, activity and movement through APIs and online visual dashboards. Smart city projects can access accurate location insights and evaluate how micro and macro events impact residents, from a unitary block to an entire city.



"LotaData is in the sweet spot for our members who are always on the lookout for innovative AI companies that can add value to their networks," said Liz Kerton, President of Telecom Council.



LotaData has already partnered with some of the largest mobile operators in Asia. "Sampling accurate mobile data at the right moments and solving the jigsaw of where people have been and where are they going is a complex challenge that LotaData excels at," said Bernd Sven Vindevogel, COO of True Corporation, the largest telecommunications conglomerate in Thailand.



"Partnering with LotaData to enrich our data sets has allowed us to scale our business intelligence centered on location and mobility," said Prashant Pathmanaban, Head of Digital Products & Services at Digi – Telenor, Malaysia's leading mobile service provider.



"LotaData's AI empowers us with accurate location-based insights to augment campaigns for our clients across multiple verticals," added Alice Dickey, Director of Mobile Strategy at Amobee - Singtel.



