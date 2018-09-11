CANA Foundation Selected as Sidelines Magazine's December 2018 Charity of the Month

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The CANA Foundation, one of the nation's preeminent wild horse rescue and rewilding organizations, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Sidelines Magazine as the publication's December Charity of the Month.

Sidelines is one of the most widely read equestrian publications, focusing on the world of horses from wild populations and conservation to dressage and showjumping. Each month, Sidelines selects a charity to highlight which exemplifies the outlet's mission of horse population preservation and sanctuary. The CANA Foundation is highlighted in the current issue online here: http://dashboard.mazsystems.com/webreader/58773?page=16 and also available in print by subscription.

CANA Foundation's rewilding initiatives humanely manage and preserve America's wild horse populations while fostering land conservation, sustainability, community empowerment and stewardship. CANA's rewilding mission is to restore an ecological balance to the environment through America's wild horses, by connecting their value to overall land and wildlife conservation.

"We are honored to be selected as December's Charity of the Month, and are grateful for the exposure for our wild horse nation in such an important publication," said Manda Kalimian, Founder of the CANA Foundation. "As Giving Tuesday approaches, we look forward to the boost this recognition will give to our usual yearly contributions, helping us continue to support the country's wild horse populations through rescue, rehoming and rewilding."

Giving Tuesday (November 27, 2018) is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. Celebrated on the Tuesday following U.S. Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

To donate to the CANA Foundation or learn more about the organization, please visit https://www.canafoundation.org/donate/.

About CANA Foundation:

The CANA Foundation is Long Island-based national 501(c) 3 not for profit organization that works to rescue, rehome and rewild the more than 60,000 of America's wild horses who have been rounded-up off their lawful habitat and held captive in inhumane and overcrowded taxpayer funded, government holding facilities to the tune of over $100 million dollars annually. CANA is a solution based organization who is spreading the humane concept of REWILDING America's wild horses so they can live free, at no cost to taxpayers while in-turn protecting our open space, enhancing our environment and empowering the communities who welcome them home. For more information on the CANA Foundation, visit www.canafoundation.org.

