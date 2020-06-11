Canaccord Genuity Expands International Investment Banking Capability to Latin America and Caribbean

Gene McBurney appointed Head of Investment Banking – LATAM and Caribbean

TORONTO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") announces that Gene McBurney has been appointed to lead the firm's Investment Banking efforts in Latin America and the Caribbean and bolster its market leading mining franchise.

"The Caribbean and Latin American markets are very well suited to Canaccord Genuity's core mid-market capabilities, and this development represents an exciting opportunity for our firm," said Patrick Burke, President of Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets in Canada. "Gene brings a rich history of entrepreneurial thinking, capital markets innovation and collaboration to his role, making him the ideal local partner to support businesses in this important geography, while leveraging the extensive resources and expertise available across Canaccord Genuity's broader global platform".

Based in the Bahamas, Gene has spent several years establishing a dedicated investment banking practice to serve the Caribbean and Latin American regions and has established an enviable track record of providing advice and services for his clients in the resource and non-resource sectors. His appointment is an excellent complement to Canaccord Genuity's existing LATAM sales, trading and distribution capabilities, which have steadily increased momentum since 2017.

Gene was co-founder of one of Canada's most entrepreneurial and long-standing independent investment dealers. He joins Canaccord Genuity with deep international relationships and experience, developed over an investment banking career which spans more than 25 years. Over the course of his career, he has led a number of landmark transactions in the mining and natural resources sectors. Prior to launching his career in investment banking, Gene spent several years as a partner with a leading Canadian law firm.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

