Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces Completion of its Investment to Increase Ownership of its Australian Business

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. ("Canaccord Genuity", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of an additional 30% of the shares in its Australian capital markets and wealth management business, Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited. This transaction increases the Company's ownership in Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited to 80% from 50%.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the Company) is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.canaccord.com

