Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Moves to Forefront of High-Tech, High-Touch Wealth Management

Continues investment in Canadian Wealth Management with a state-of-the-art integrated managed account technology platform

TORONTO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF, "Canaccord Genuity") announces a significant addition to its wealth management capabilities in Canada with an investment in a state-of-the art unified managed account platform that will position Canaccord Genuity's Canadian Wealth Management business at the forefront of integrated, bespoke, data-driven wealth management in Canada.

Canaccord Genuity has partnered with Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management advisors, making Canaccord Genuity among the first in Canada to provide its Investment Advisors and Portfolio Managers with full access to Envestnet's powerful Enterprise Portal. The platform allows Advisors to have a holistic view of each client's unique investment picture, all managed through a single portal.

"The Envestnet platform will empower our Advisors and Portfolio Managers to provide customized managed account solutions that represent the future of wealth management," said Stuart Raftus, President of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in Canada. "Our bespoke advisory service, combined with the intuitive capabilities of the Envestnet platform, position Canaccord Genuity at the intersection of high-tech and high-touch wealth management, and move us to the forefront of what is currently offered in the Canadian market."

Envestnet provides a wide variety of tools designed to help Advisors reduce time spent on administrative tasks and increases their ability to build tailored solutions for their individual clients. Advisors will benefit from enhanced account management tools, robust performance reporting and a unified managed account (UMA) structure which provides a consolidated view of multiple discretionary accounts. Clients of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in Canada will have access to an intuitive tool which should ultimately lead to more meaningful engagement with their personal advisors.

"We are leveraging best-in-class technology to provide more sophisticated and seamless solutions for our clients," said Raftus. "In a fast-evolving industry, we are committed to equipping our Advisors with the best tools to drive their business forward and service their clients."

The Envestnet platform is expected to be fully implemented by the end of this calendar year.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management operations of the Canaccord Genuity group (Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management) provide comprehensive wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries through a full suite of services tailored to the needs of clients in each of its markets. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management has Investment Advisors (IAs) and professionals in Canada, the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Australia and has advisors in Canada who are registered in the U.S. In Canada, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management is a division of Canaccord Genuity Corp. In the UK, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management operates as Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Planning Limited and Hargreave Hale Limited and, in the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, as Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Limited. In Australia, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management operates as Canaccord Genuity Financial Limited. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management deals with U.S. persons through Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (USA) Inc. We are driven by your success.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

