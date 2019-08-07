Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Report on Voting Results

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") (TSX:CF) today announced (in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements) the voting results from its annual general meeting of common shareholders held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Full details of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular issued in connection with this meeting which is available at www.cgf.com/investor-relations. Shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration (99.50% in favour), in favour of setting the number of directors at eight (99.88% in favour) and voted on the election as directors of nominees proposed by management as follows:









Director Votes "for" as a

percentage of votes

cast for or withheld

for the director Votes "withheld" as

a percentage of

votes cast for or

withheld for the

director Charles N. Bralver 98.61% 1.39% Daniel J. Daviau 87.22% 12.78% Michael D. Harris 85.75% 14.25% Merri L. Jones 99.13% 0.87% David J. Kassie 86.80% 13.20% Terrence A. Lyons 85.96% 14.04% Dipesh Shah 99.13% 0.87% Sally Tennant 99.13% 0.87%

