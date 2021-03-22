Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to Be Added to S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading today. Managed and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is the headline index and the principal broad market measure for the Canadian equity markets.

"Canaccord Genuity's inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index marks an important valuation milestone and is a testament to the efforts of our employees across our wealth management and capital markets businesses, who have worked tirelessly to strengthen our market position and improve the breadth and quality of our earnings," said Dan Daviau, President & CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. "We look forward to reaching a broader range of investors as we continue in our efforts to drive sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

