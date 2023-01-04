Canada asset management market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Jan 04, 2023, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Canada asset management market size is estimated to grow by USD 20,974.2 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.57% during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report
Canada asset management market - Five Forces
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
Canada asset management market – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Canada asset management market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on class type (equity, fixed income, alternative investment, hybrid, and cash management), component (solution and service), and sourcing (pension funds and insurance companies, individual investors, corporate investors, and other sources).
- The market share growth of the equity segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the rising investment of the population into the capital market to achieve a higher internal rate of return (IRR) aided by the propelling urge to diversify income across different asset classes.
Canada asset management market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The market is driven by the increase in the number of HNWIs.
- Over recent years, there has been a considerable rise in the number of HNWIs globally.
- The HNWIs have relatively larger levels of investment and wealth portfolios, and hence require wealth managers or wealth advisors to manage their portfolios, estate planning, asset protection, and tax management.
- Wealth management companies protect HNWIs from government authorities, lawsuits, and other external threats. They work closely with HNWI clients to get a better understanding of their financial goals.
- With increasing number of HNWIs, the demand for financial services is increasing. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the Canada asset management market.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The growth of mutual fund assets in developing nations is identified as the key trend in the market.
- The robust performance of the equity markets and net inflows to equity schemes in developing nations have led to the growth of the mutual fund sector globally.
- For instance, in India, the individual investors assets held by mutual funds increased in value from INR 17.18 trillion (0.23 USD trillion) in February 2021 to INR 21.02 trillion (0.28) in February 2022, a rise of 22.32%.
- Similarly, the institutional asset worth in the country increased by 16.08% from INR 15.11 trillion (USD 0.20 trillion) in February 2021 to INR 17.54 trillion (USD 0.24 trillion) in February 2022.
- Such developments are creating significant opportunities for players in the market, which is positively influencing the market growth.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- Transaction risks associated with financial records is hindering the growth of the market.
- When performing financial transactions between countries, the currency rate may change before the transaction is completed.
- For example, if the foreign currency has appreciated against the dollar, the person may earn a profit. On the other hand, if the foreign currency has depreciated against the dollar, it will lead to loss.
- Such transaction risks are reducing the growth potential in the market.
Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this asset management market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the asset management market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the asset management market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the asset management market industry across Canada
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of asset management market vendors
