Canada asset management market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Canada asset management market size is estimated to grow by USD 20,974.2 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.57% during the forecast period.

Canada asset management market - Five Forces

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Asset Management Market in Canada 2023-2027

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Canada asset management market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Canada asset management market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on class type (equity, fixed income, alternative investment, hybrid, and cash management), component (solution and service), and sourcing (pension funds and insurance companies, individual investors, corporate investors, and other sources).

The market share growth of the equity segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the rising investment of the population into the capital market to achieve a higher internal rate of return (IRR) aided by the propelling urge to diversify income across different asset classes.

Canada asset management market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increase in the number of HNWIs.

Over recent years, there has been a considerable rise in the number of HNWIs globally.

The HNWIs have relatively larger levels of investment and wealth portfolios, and hence require wealth managers or wealth advisors to manage their portfolios, estate planning, asset protection, and tax management.

Wealth management companies protect HNWIs from government authorities, lawsuits, and other external threats. They work closely with HNWI clients to get a better understanding of their financial goals.

With increasing number of HNWIs, the demand for financial services is increasing. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the Canada asset management market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of mutual fund assets in developing nations is identified as the key trend in the market.

The robust performance of the equity markets and net inflows to equity schemes in developing nations have led to the growth of the mutual fund sector globally.

For instance, in India , the individual investors assets held by mutual funds increased in value from INR 17.18 trillion ( 0.23 USD trillion) in February 2021 to INR 21.02 trillion (0.28) in February 2022 , a rise of 22.32%.

, the individual investors assets held by mutual funds increased in value from INR 17.18 trillion ( trillion) in to INR 21.02 trillion (0.28) in , a rise of 22.32%. Similarly, the institutional asset worth in the country increased by 16.08% from INR 15.11 trillion ( USD 0.20 trillion ) in February 2021 to INR 17.54 trillion ( USD 0.24 trillion ) in February 2022 .

) in to INR 17.54 trillion ( ) in . Such developments are creating significant opportunities for players in the market, which is positively influencing the market growth.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Transaction risks associated with financial records is hindering the growth of the market.

When performing financial transactions between countries, the currency rate may change before the transaction is completed.

For example, if the foreign currency has appreciated against the dollar, the person may earn a profit. On the other hand, if the foreign currency has depreciated against the dollar, it will lead to loss.

Such transaction risks are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this asset management market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the asset management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the asset management market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the asset management market industry across Canada

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of asset management market vendors

Asset Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 141 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20974.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.48 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive

Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allianz SE, Aviva Plc, BlackRock Inc., BNY Mellon

Securities Corp., Brookfield Business Partners LP, Canadian

Imperial Bank Of Commerce, CI Global Asset Management,

Credit Agricole SA, FMR LLC, JPMorgan Chase and Co.,

Manulife Financial Corp., Power Corp. of Canada, Royal Bank of

Canada, Sun Life Financial Inc., The Bank of Nova Scotia, The

Capital Group Companies Inc., The Charles Schwab Corp., The

Toronto Dominion Bank, and The Vanguard Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles,

fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19

impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics,

and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,

