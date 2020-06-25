Canada-Based Livescale Now Makes Live Shopping Available to All North American Shopify Merchants

"In Asia, live shopping has significantly boosted e-commerce revenue for years, and since COVID-19, we're seeing a similar surge in North America, which is currently observing an impressive 146% percent growth in online retail orders," says Virgile Ollivier, Founder and CEO, Livescale. "We are proud to provide a seamless viewer experience for e-commerce brands ready to embrace live shopping, increase audience engagement and significantly multiply revenue." Globally, Livescale is attracting strong interest across categories including beauty, activewear, cuisine and fashion, with impressive traction in international luxury markets.

"What Livescale is doing is revolutionary when it comes to online shopping," says Jennifer Harper, founder of cosmetics company Cheekbone Beauty. "As a brand, the fact that we can control our live events, that customers can shop in one click...it's amazing. This technology is levelling the playing field and changing how businesses can grow."

"Livescale has allowed us to connect directly with our online customers, bringing the shopping experience right to their screens with interactive and intimate 'lives,'" says Laura Carinci, Director of Digital Marketing and Content at jewelry brand JENNY BIRD. "The process is so streamlined that it only takes a few steps to install and get up and running."

Following the rollout of their live shopping solution with L'Oréal in 2019, this is the largest market launch for Livescale. For merchants of all sizes currently using Shopify in North America, Livescale is offering a 30-day free trial to benefit from the next generation of live shopping.

Discover more at https://www.livescale.tv

Follow @livescaletv on Twitter

Find Livescale on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/livescale.tv

About Livescale

Founded in 2016 by Virgile Ollivier and Laurent Boutet, Livescale is a live shopping solution that empowers brands to engage and convert customers through a fully-customized and brand-owned experience.

SOURCE Livescale

Related Links

https://www.livescale.tv

