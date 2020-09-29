Canada Building Construction Industry Report 2020: Focus on Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional Construction Sectors
Sep 29, 2020, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015 - 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 30+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Building construction industry in Canada is expected to record a period of negative / low growth over the next 8 quarters, driven by economic downturn triggered due to Covid-19 outbreak.
According to the publisher, the building construction industry in Canada is expected to record a CAGR of 9.0% to reach CAD 261.0 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.
While impact across building construction sectors varies, residential, commercial, and industrial segments are expected to be worst affected. Business and consumer sentiment is expected to be on a slow track to recover due to pandemic, resulting in prolonged distress building construction sectors. In residential sector, affordable housing is expected to stay least affected, supported by a mix of public and private spending. Mid-tier and luxury residential construction segments are expected to be severely impacted. Growth across commercial building construction in Canada, especially office, retail, and entertainment is expected to record negative growth.
This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Canada, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 30+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Canada.
KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Canada Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Canada
- Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Canada Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail building
- Hospitality and luxury building
- Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Canada
Canada Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Manufacturing plants
- Chemical & pharmaceutical
- Metal & material processing
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Canada
Canada Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Canada
Cities Covered
- Toronto
- Montreal
- Calgary
- Ottawa
- Edmonton
- Mississauga
- North York
- Winnipeg
- Scarborough
- Vancouver
Companies Mentioned
- Bird Construction Inc
- Reco International Group Inc.
- Brookfield Residential Properties Inc
- NewNorth Projects Ltd
- SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
- Aecon Group Inc
- Stuart Olson Inc
- North American Construction Group Ltd
- Alberici Constructors Ltd
- DSOS Oilfield Services (1990) Ltd
- CRT Construction Inc
- Chandos Construction Ltd
- The Collavino Group
- Dawson Wallace Construction Ltd
- Graham Group Ltd
- A.R.G. Group Inc
- ATCO Structures & Logistics Ltd
- International Hi-Tech Industries Inc.
- Metro-Can Construction Ltd
- Scott Builders Inc
- M. D. Steele Construction Ltd
- The State Group Inc
- UPA Construction Group
- Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd
- Turnbull Construction Services Inc
