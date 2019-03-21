Canada Cannabis Market Report 2019 Featuring AbbVie, Alita, Anheuser-Busch, Aurora, Canopy & Tilray

DUBLIN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis Market: Canada's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana is Boosting the Fortunes of Cannabis Stocks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cannabis market has great potential for generating more profits for investors and companies in the future. The industry has grown massively following the legalization of recreational cannabis use in Canada, making the country the trading center for legal marijuana in the world. At the moment, there are not many companies involved with marijuana exclusively making the competition fierce, leading the industry to grow even bigger.

The three leading companies, Canopy, Aurora and Tilray, which are involved with marijuana exclusively, will lead the market to new levels; however, companies such as Anheuser-Busch, AbbVie and Alita which are involved with cannabis in a more indirect way, will influence the cannabis industry to a great extent as well. In the stock market, due to the nature of their business Cannabis stocks have been very volatile making them a risky investment at present.

Pharmaceutical firms producing Marijuana for medical purposes were major driving forces in the industry.

The share price for AbbVie and Altria reacted positively following the news that Canada had legalized recreational marijuana use.

Canopy, Aurora and Tilray shares weren't the exception either, as they experienced high volatility due to short selling under a six-month period.

Scope

Assesses the cannabis market

Examines the potential threats in the market

Assesses the performance of cannabis companies

Reasons to buy

Did the cannabis market produce revenues?

How likely is more countries to legalize recreational cannabis use?

Which are the best cannabis stocks for 2018?

Is Canopy Growth the best cannabis stock for 2018?

Key Topics Covered:



Overview Catalyst Summary The marijuana industry is booming as more countries are legalising recreational use Legalizing recreational use of marijuana on October 17 2018, made Canada the world's trading center Trading cannabis in the stock market can be highly profitable under the right circumstances Cannabis producing companies have experienced massive growth over a four-month period Cannabis stocks have experienced high levels of volatility due to short selling and fraud allegations Canopy Growth will potentially lead the market in the future Why Canopy Growth stands out from the majority of cannabis producing companies Analysis of Canopy shows that growth is set to continue in the future; however, investment has to be approached with caution Conclusions The cannabis market will grow even bigger if more countries legalize recreational marijuana use; however, as growth will increase potential issues will emerge Appendix Further Reading Ask the analyst About the Author

Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

Alita

Anheuser-Busch

Aurora

Canopy

Tilray

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v5pgrm/canada_cannabis?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

