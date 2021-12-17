Canada Crane Market Report 2021 - Strategic Assessment & Forecasts to 2027

Dec 17, 2021, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Crane Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Canada crane market size will be valued at USD 1.4 billion and to reach a volume of 6,132 units by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.70% by volume during 2021-2027
The report considers the present scenario of the Canada crane market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Canada crane market.
Canada is positioned at a strategically important location. Being an export-oriented country, Canada is located close to its major trade partners such as The United States, Belgium, and New Zealand. Canada offers various national and regional tax incentives that are available to foreign investors.
CANADA CRANE MARKET OUTLOOK
- Canada is the world's second-largest country by area. Canada is a vast landmass with abundant mineral resources.
- Green Infrastructure such as better electrical grids, energy-efficient buildings, and transportation systems reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support a country in achieving a low-carbon track.
- The United States, the EU, UK, Switzerland, Japan, Germany, Hong Kong, and China will have significant investments in Canada in 2020.
- These investments are mostly focused on the management of companies and enterprises, manufacturing, mining and hydrocarbons, finance and insurance, and wholesale and retail trade.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT
- The Canadian governments' long-term plan for the residential and commercial construction industry and investments in infrastructure projects are the major factors supporting the country's economic recovery.
- Canada is positioned at a strategically crucial location. Being an export-oriented country, Canada is located closely to its major trade partners such as the United States, Belgium, and New Zealand.
CANADA CRANE MARKET - SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
- Of all the mobile cranes, crawler cranes can carry the most oversized loads and need to be transported from site to site, and they are best employed for long-term projects.
- All-terrain cranes can lift far more than rough terrain cranes (up to 1323 tons). They are more capable of maneuvering in challenging circumstances or limited spaces.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- SANY Group manufacturers products like mobile, crawler and tower cranes provide a vast range of lifting solutions to all construction sites.
- Manitex International offers designed lifting solutions across the world. The manufacturing operations of the company are based out of North America and Europe, and the company. Manitex International manufactures Straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?
This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:
- Volume (Unit sales)
- Crane Type
- Application
- Gross Power
- Value (USD)
- Crane Type
- Application
- Gross Power
- Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Canada major projects and investments, market dynamics, market share
- Examples of latest technologies
- Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data
- Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices
- Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Canada crane market share
- Complete supply chain analysis
- Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market
- Company profile of 10 key vendors and 5 other prominent vendors
Major Vendors
- XCMG Group
- SANY Group
- Zoomlion
- Manitex International
- Tadano
- Manitowoc
- Kobelco Construction Machinery
- Konecranes
- Liebherr
- Terex Corporation
Other Prominent Vendors
- Mammoet
- Sarens
- BRODERSON Manufacturing corp
- Link-Belt Cranes
- Kato Works Co Ltd.
Distributors
- Juki America
- Demag
- ConEquip
- Toromont Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Introduction
- Market Snapshot
- Executive Summary
Section 2 - The Market Overview
Economic Scenario, FDI, Advantages of Canada, Key Economic Regions, Import/Export Trends Analysis, Supply chain Insight, COVID-19 Impact
Section 3- Technological Advancements
- Advent of new Technology
Section 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends
Section 5 - Canada Crane Market (Type & Application)
Section 6 - Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile of major Vendors
- Other Prominent vendors
- Distributors Profile
Section 7 - Report Summary
Section 8 - Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dabza3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article