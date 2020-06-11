Canada Gift & Incentive Card Market Outlook, 2020-2024 - Growth Deviations, Trends and Developments Amid COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In value terms, the gift card market in Canada has recorded a CAGR of 13.2% during 2015-2019. The gift card industry in Canada will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.2% during 2020-2024. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 5,745.8 million in 2019 to reach US$ 7,896.2 million by 2024.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Canada. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics. The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.



Overall spending on gifts is expected to decline in Canada in 2020, driven by economic slowdown and reduced celebrations due to lockdowns and people staying away from gatherings. Gift card growth over the next 4 quarters is expected to remain subdued though it is expected to outperform the overall gifting market.



Despite a challenging near-term outlook, the gift card industry in Canada is expected to experience steady growth over the medium term. This is driven by consumer confidence and retail spending in the country along with increased adoption of corporate incentive and loyalty cards.



In Canada, the 2020 holiday season is likely to record a strong consumer demand for gift cards. According to the Q2 2020 Global Consumer Gift Card Survey, over 77% of Canadians believe gift cards could be a thoughtful present, given the current economic and social scenario. Gift card adoption in sectors such as travel, and restaurants sector is expected to increase as companies leverage discounted gift cards to attract consumers.



When it comes to the regulation of gift cards in Canada, provinces have their own regulations. For example, British Columbia, Consumer Protection BC enforces regulations such as the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act.



Technology is also transforming the way people use gift cards in Canada. In particular, millennials are increasingly purchasing digital gift cards (such as Starbucks) and loading them onto the corresponding retailer app. Increasing number of Canadians are showing a preference for mobile apps that allow for reloading gift cards on their devices compared to carrying around traditional plastic gift cards.



Although it is important to note, that while online shopping remains popular for consumers, recent research reveals that over 70% of Canadians are still buying their gift cards in-store, either from a large diversified retail store or their merchant of choice.



Companies Mentioned





George Weston Ltd

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Empire Co Ltd

Costco Wholesale Corp

Metro AG

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd

Home Depot Inc, The

Liquor Control Board of Ontario

Hudson's Bay Co

Bay Co Home Hardware Stores Ltd

Best Buy Co Inc

Apple Inc

Socite des alcools du Qubec

Dollarama Inc

TJX Cos Inc, The

Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc

Rona Inc

London Drugs Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

